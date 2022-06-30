Watch: Pitt OT Carter Warren Talks "Carter's Creations Initiative"

Pitt's starting left tackle choose to utilize his NIL rights in a charitable way.

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers' starting left tackle Carter Warren knew he was going to do something charitable with his NIL rights. The former "club kid" from Patterson, New Jersey himself chose a familiar organization - the Boys and Girls of Western Pennsylvania.

But Warren also needed some help, so he enlisted the other four starters along Pitt's offensive line - Gabe Houy, Jake Kradel, Owen Drexel and Marcus Minor, who eagerly jumped at the opportunity to participate.

“I just asked them," Warren said. "They’re my best friends so I wanted to have them here with me. We’re a team and it’s a team event. Even though my name is on the shirt, it’s a team event so I just wanted them to be a part of it.”

