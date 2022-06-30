Indigenous law experts say it's wrong to expect tribes to offer 'safe harbor' abortion services

As the country reeled over the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Tucson City Councilmember Steve Kozachik suggested that land could be given to the Pascua Yaqui tribe to allow Planned Parenthood to build a clinic to offer abortion services.

He stepped back from his statement later, saying that, “even when the land is ceded to tribal authority, non-Indian residents are not beyond the reach of federal or state law so no such facility could operate and effectively circumvent federal or state law.”

His comment was made without legal counsel, he said, and not with any authority from the city or any representatives from the tribe.

But he’s not the first person to bring up the idea of moving abortion services to tribal lands in the wake of the Roe decision. An Arizona law professor said it appeared most of the people talking about creating so-called safe harbors for abortions on tribal lands were non-tribal members.

"That's consistent with all of the stories I've been tracking. That's the part that stuck out to us so much," said Stacy Leeds, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation who serves as a foundation professor of law and leadership at Arizona State University's Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.

Since the leak of the Supreme Court's draft of the abortion decision in May, talks of making tribal lands "safe harbors” for those seeking safe abortions started to light up social media, most noticeably on Twitter. The focus of many discussions was tribal sovereignty.

The assertion that tribal lands could be seen as a spot for non-Native women to get safe abortions did not sit well with many Indigenous people, who recalled the horrific historical trauma Indigenous women suffered, such as forced sterilization, boarding schools and adoptions.

Why would tribes take the step?

Leeds said she, along with her fellow colleagues from across the country, were being inundated with questions on whether it was possible for tribal lands to be used as a place for abortions for non-Native women.

After being badgered by this question so much, Leeds and the other Indigenous academics decided to write a paper about it, outlining the basics of tribal law when it comes to abortion rights.

“If it were a tribe saying, 'We would like to protect the choice of our women,' that would be one thing,” said Leeds. “But this outside expectation that tribes are going to somehow save everyone, and give up use of their land one more time for outside use — that was the piece of it where we were like, we had to say something, number one, as a resource for people who are presuming that this can happen, but number two, that the presumption tribes would even want to do that when it's not coming from the tribe.”

Robert Miller, also a professor at Sandra Day O’ Connor whose expertise also includes federal Indian law, told The Arizona Republic that even if it were easy to make tribal lands a place for accessible abortions for nontribal members, the real questions would be: Would any tribes actually want to do this after decades of Christian influence and colonization?

“The first question would be, is this even practical? Is there any tribal government that would want to take this on?” Miller said. “The history of some tribal nations is they were heavily proselytized by Christian religion. In the 1870s, the Grant administration put churches in charge of reservations. There are some reservations that are known as being this denomination or that denomination. There is a possible political and or religious objection to tribes even doing this.”

Leeds backed this up by acknowledging that there are “really conservative ideas” within tribal communities, which come from Christianity as well as cultural teachings.

" The Indian Country Abortion Safe Harbor Fallacy " was the name of the article Leeds, along with co-authors Lauren Van Schilfgaarde, Aila Hoss, Sarah Deer and Ann E. Tweedy, wrote.

“In theory, this idea rests on a simple premise: State governments lack the power to regulate tribal lands, so tribal governments could open abortion clinics that serve as islands of access in conservative states,” states the article. “However, as we will argue in the following post, this proposal overlooks important legal, financial, political, and ethical considerations that, in our view, make the possibility of abortion safe harbors highly unlikely.”

The article delves into legal concerns , criminal jurisdiction, civil jurisdiction, health law, financial resources, political consideration, and ethical considerations. Among the talking points the authors said should be considered in discussions about whether Indigenous people could step in with assistance are:

The Hyde Amendment prohibits the use of federal funds for abortion care unless the pregnancy is a result of rape or incest or if the pregnancy endangers the life of the parent.

The United States prohibits tribes from exercising criminal jurisdiction over non-Indian United States citizens, except in very limited circumstances. A non-Indian who provided abortion care to a non-Indian patient would violate state criminal laws, subjecting both parties to state prosecution, even if the care was provided in Indian country, the articles state.

​​While Native people overwhelmingly vote for Democrats, many have more complicated views on abortion, often based on generational traumas.

Native reproductive health has been corralled into underfunded yet paternalistic clinics, the authors wrote.

'This is not a new restriction'

"People have always presumed that tribes offer this space where there is no regulation," Leeds said. "They do it in the environmental law context, maybe we can put these spent fuel rods on a reservation, if the state won't let us. Maybe we can have marijuana, if the state won't let us. So it's bubbled up in other contexts over the years."

But abortion seems to be different, because since 1973 there was a presumed right of privacy to have that choice. The recent court decision, seen by many as the first time an established constitutional right was pulled back, has led to a sense of fear and vulnerability that has never been felt before, Leeds said.

That doesn't mean using tribal lands and limited resources is the solution, especially when others don't know the historical trauma that is prevalent within tribal communities today, she said.

The Indian Health Service has 12 area offices and 170 IHS and tribally managed service units across the country. The population these facilities serve is about 2.56 million American Indians and Alaska Natives, according to IHS.

"For Native women, if their only access to health care has been IHS, they have been restricted for a very long time," Leeds said. "This is not a new restriction on them. It may be new to everyone else not to have a choice, but this is something that women in Indian Country have had since the Hyde Amendment was passed."

In Arizona, the state Legislature passed a new anti-abortion law this year and Gov. Doug Ducey signed it into law in March. The new law bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy except if necessary to save the mother’s life and takes effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns its current session.

Kozachik, the Tucson councilmember, reiterated his understanding of the law after walking back his suggestion to locate a clinic on what would become Pascua Yaqui land.

“The United States prohibits tribes from exercising criminal jurisdiction over non-Indian United States citizens, except in very limited circumstances,” he said. “A non-Indian who provided abortion care to a non-Indian patient would violate state criminal laws, subjecting both parties to state prosecution, even if the care was provided in Indian country.”

The Pascua Yaqui tribe told The Republic its leaders did not wish to comment on the situation and referred to Kozachik's statement . Other tribes, such as Navajo Nation and the Gila River Indian Community, also did not respond to requests for comment, reflecting the sensitivity of the issue.

"None of the tribal leaders want to go on record politically one way or the other because they're afraid there might be a backlash against the sovereignty of the tribe for even having that conversation," Leeds said. "It's a precarious political situation that tribes themselves didn't choose to put themselves into."

Arlyssa Becenti covers Indigenous affairs for The Arizona Republic and azcentral. Send ideas and tips to arlyssa.becenti@arizonarepublic.com .

