Richarlison set for Tottenham medical TODAY ahead of his £60m move from Everton as Antonio Conte prepares to welcome his fourth summer signing before going after Clement Lenglet

Everton forward Richarlison is expected to undergo his Tottenham medical today ahead of ahead of his much-anticipated £60million move.

The 25-year-old will become Antonio Conte's fourth summer signing after already landing the likes of Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Yves Bissouma, as Spurs continue to rebuild their squad ahead of a return to the Champions League.

Spurs are expected to commit to an initial package in the region of £50million, with a further £10m in add-ons bringing the total outlay to around £60m.

Everton forward Richarlison (pictured) is expected to undergo a medical at Tottenham today

The two sides have been locked in talks in recent days. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy met with good friend and Everton counterpart Bill Kenwright for dinner at Scott's in London on Monday evening.

Various Tottenham players have been mentioned as potential makeweights though winger Steven Bergwijn , who was considered by Everton earlier in the window, has expressed a preference to join Ajax or another Champions League side.

Proposals involving Harry Winks have also been dismissed.

Daniel Levy (L) and Bill Kenwright met in London to have talks over transfer of Richarlison

Spurs manager Antonio Conte is looking to add to his squad quickly and prepare his team well in advance of the transfer window closing.

They seem to have now reached an agreement with the Brazilian looking set to undergo his medical in his home country Brazil today to complete the deal.

Tottenham have had to beat off competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea to capture his signature, after both sides also expressed an interest in the Brazilian international.

Richarlison is expected to be a good option for boss Antonio Conte across the front line, with him being able to play on either flank, and even fill in down the middle for England star Harry Kane.

The Brazilian has made 152 appearances for Everton since joining from Watford back in 2018

He has made 152 appearances for Everton since joining from Watford in 2018 for £40m, scoring 53 goals.

The forward was instrumental in helping the Toffees avoid the drop last season, as he found the back of the net 11 times and added a further five assists in 33 outings last season.

Tottenham also may not have to wait long for a fifth signing, as they have a loan deal ready for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, but are continuing talks over other defenders.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte is also on the brink of sealing a loan deal for Clement Lenglet

The defender, who recently signed a new contract until 2026 just 18 months ago, made just seven starts for Barcelona last season as they finished third in LaLiga.

He fell out of favour under Barca boss Xavi last campaign and now looks set to try resurrect his career in north London.

Atletico Madrid want right-back Emerson Royal but that hinges on Spurs talks with Middlesbrough over Djed Spence.