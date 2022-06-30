ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix County, MI

Former Sault DDA director Tony Cutler asks judge to dismiss sexual assault charges

By Annie Doyle, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jnarS_0gQmMWQX00

CHARLEVOIX — A former Republican candidate for the state House was in court this week to face two felony charges for criminal sexual misconduct against a minor.

Tony Cutler, a former schoolteacher and former Sault Ste. Marie Downtown Development Authority director, was arrested May 10 on two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct causing personal injury.

Cutler pleaded not guilty to the charges surrounding events with a then-16-year-old boy in June and July 2021. He is out on a $20,000 bond with conditions that he cannot possess a firearm and can have no contact with a minor child, according to court documents.

Emmet County Prosecuting Attorney James Linderman led a preliminary examination on Tuesday, June 28, in Charlevoix County’s 90th District Court with presiding Judge Angela J. Lasher.

Subscribe:subscribe to get the latest on Cutler's charges

A preliminary exam is a court hearing conducted to determine whether enough evidence exists to send a case to trial.

With Cutler being a well-known fixture in Charlevoix County, Charlevoix County’s Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof’s office has recused themselves from leading the trial.

During the hearing, Prosecuting Attorney Linderman added two addition felony charges of using a computer to commit a crime and assault with intent to commit sexual contact.

All four felony charges proposed against Cutler each have a 15-year maximum prison sentence.

During the hearing, Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Department Detective Cody Wheat described concerning and inappropriate text messages between Cutler and an underage boy, including an incident that took place last summer in which Cutler allegedly touched the boy near his genital area twice while both were at work at the Boyne City restaurant and bar, Lake Street Pub.

As a witness in the preliminary examination, Wheat said Cutler quit working at the pub last year due to the sexual misconduct allegations. He was later hired as the Sault Ste. Marie DDA director. After his arrest in May, Cutler was firedl from the DDA position.

During the hearing, the victim testified that

he was being “groomed” by Cutler.

The two counts of sexual misconduct surround one instance at the Lake Street Pub in the kitchen where the victim and Cutler worked in which the back of Cutler’s hand “grazed” below the belt of the victim twice within a five-second period without touching his genitals.

Cutler's attorney Mathew Gronda asked that the charges be dismissed.

Judge Lasher advised both parties she would consider each side and submit a written decision near the end of July on what, if any, charges will be taken up at the Circuit Court.

According to Detective Wheat, when he interviewed Cutler about the allegations, Cutler said any contact “would have been an accident.”

“He told me he was a big guy and it was close quarters at the restaurant,” said Wheat.

Wheat also said Cutler told him any text messages to the victim were “only joking and not trying to be inappropriate.”

Contact reporter Annie Doyle at adoyle@charlevoixcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boyne City, MI
Charlevoix County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Charlevoix County, MI
City
Charlevoix, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Personal Injury#Wheat#Violent Crime#Republican#House
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy