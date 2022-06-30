ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Smelling colors

By Michael Sanders
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nHCjz_0gQmMVXo00

Long ago God spoke to our ancestors in many and various ways by the prophets, but in these last days he has spoken to us by a Son, whom he appointed heir of all things, through whom he also created the worlds. He is the reflection of God’s Glory and the exact imprint of God’s very being, and he sustains all things by his powerful word. Hebrews 1:1-3a NRSV

Hearing the voice of God is “like trying to smell the color nine.” (Thanks, Chris Rice) Sometimes it seems that trying to hear God’s voice and trying to get clear directions only makes God seem inaccessible.

How can we hear what God wants?

We hear God speak most clearly to us through Jesus. The writer of Hebrews tells us, “...but in these last days he has spoken to us by a Son.”

Most of all my questions are answered by what Jesus taught and how he loved. You know, the “love my neighbor as myself” stuff. It’s just that I don’t always want to do that.

Prayer: Lord? Help me to follow what I know you want. Especially when I struggle with the love my neighbor stuff this week.

The reverend Dr Michael Sanders has books of devotions available locally at Kens Village Market in Indian River, MI.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Smelling colors

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indian River, MI
City
Petoskey, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Petoskey, MI
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy