Bradley, IL

Local students graduate from Bradley University. Here's who!

By Submitted News
 4 days ago

PEORIA — Bradley University congratulates the 900-plus students who earned degrees in May.

Local students include:

Jade Sewell, Glasford, graduated with a BA in English Education (9-12), High School Education.

Alexis Hanlin, Fairview, graduated with a BS in Health Science.

Caden Lansford, Farmington, graduated with a BSC in Construction.

Taylor Vaughn, Canton, graduated with a MA in Counseling Clinical Mental Health.

Cloe Churchill, Lewistown, graduated with a MA in Counseling Professional School.

Kali Troxell, Havana, graduated with a Post-Masters Certificate in Family Nurse Practitioner.

