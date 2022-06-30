Local students graduate from Bradley University. Here's who!
PEORIA — Bradley University congratulates the 900-plus students who earned degrees in May.
Local students include:
Jade Sewell, Glasford, graduated with a BA in English Education (9-12), High School Education.
Alexis Hanlin, Fairview, graduated with a BS in Health Science.
Caden Lansford, Farmington, graduated with a BSC in Construction.
Taylor Vaughn, Canton, graduated with a MA in Counseling Clinical Mental Health.
Cloe Churchill, Lewistown, graduated with a MA in Counseling Professional School.
Kali Troxell, Havana, graduated with a Post-Masters Certificate in Family Nurse Practitioner.
