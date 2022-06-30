ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, IL

MidAmerica National Bank raises funds for Canton fireworks

By Submitted News
Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwXV0_0gQmMStd00

CANTON — MidAmerica National Bank’s Annual Fireworks Fundraiser Cookout held June 17, raised a total of $4,108 for the City of Canton’s 2022 Fireworks Fund. For decades, MidAmerica has purchased the food and supplies to host the cookout with all proceeds from food sales donated to the Fireworks Fund.

“We were thrilled to see so many people come out to support our Fireworks Fundraiser Cookout,” said Rick Klinedinst, President & CEO of MidAmerica National Bank. “It is our honor to help sponsor the great community tradition of our hometown fireworks display, keeping families gathered in Canton to celebrate the holiday.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Canton, IL
Canton, IL
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Fireworks Fund
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Ledger

Daily Ledger

685
Followers
671
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, IL from Canton Daily Ledger.

 http://cantondailyledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy