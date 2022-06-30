MidAmerica National Bank raises funds for Canton fireworks

CANTON — MidAmerica National Bank’s Annual Fireworks Fundraiser Cookout held June 17, raised a total of $4,108 for the City of Canton’s 2022 Fireworks Fund. For decades, MidAmerica has purchased the food and supplies to host the cookout with all proceeds from food sales donated to the Fireworks Fund.

“We were thrilled to see so many people come out to support our Fireworks Fundraiser Cookout,” said Rick Klinedinst, President & CEO of MidAmerica National Bank. “It is our honor to help sponsor the great community tradition of our hometown fireworks display, keeping families gathered in Canton to celebrate the holiday.”