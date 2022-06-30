GM to teach emergency workers how to handle incidents involving EVs

General Motors is expanding a training program for public safety, fire and emergency service providers in the U.S. and Canada on electric vehicle safety.

The automaker, which plans to sell a line up of all EVs by 2035, had been piloting safety training events in southeast Michigan. GM said Thursday it will expand that training across Michigan and to Fort Worth, Texas, followed by metro New York City and Southern California later this summer.

First and second responders can go to gmEVFirstResponderTraining.com to learn more about it.

“This training offers unique material and hands-on experiences that can help increase responders’ awareness of procedures to help maintain safety while interacting with EVs during the performance of their duties," said Joe McLaine, GM global product safety and systems engineer, and leader of the training effort.

GM's EV First Responder Training program will focus on fire fighters and provide instruction and best practices on how to handle emergency situations involving EVs. GM currently sells four EVs: The Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV, GMC Hummer EV pickup and Cadillac Lyriq SUV.

GM said the program will also benefit EV drivers involved in accidents because every second matters so it is key for emergency personnel to know what to do.

GM foresees rising sales of EVs, which is why it's expanding the training program. The automaker plans to build more than 1 million EVs by 2025 and it continues to increase investments in the infrastructure that will enable mass adoption.

The training gives key information about battery electric vehicle technology and will dispel misconceptions as well as teach the best way to handle electric and electrified (hybrid) vehicles in a variety of scenarios, said GM spokesman Stuart Fowle.

For example, many people believe water is dangerous around an EV battery. But a large volume of water is the recommended way to suppress a lithium-ion battery fire, Fowle said.

"We’re training responders on what to look for at a scene, including chemical smells, smoke, or using thermal imaging tools to look at battery temperatures, just as in the past they would smell gas, see leaking fuel, or observe a fire," Fowle said in an email.

If a fire is detected, the training educates responders on the differences between a gasoline fire, which combusts and burns quickly, compared to batteries, which do not combust, but the fire can take longer and require more water to extinguish, Fowle said.

"We’re also teaching best practices to get water to the heat source, such as putting a hose through a window and simply flooding the floor of the vehicle since it houses the battery," Fowle said.

The program will be live presentations as well as videos, animations and virtual demonstrations.

“The best way for the public and private vehicle fleet owners to rapidly adopt EVs is to train firefighters and emergency responders on how to handle incidents involving battery powered vehicles,” said Andrew Klock, senior manager of education and development at the National Fire Protection Association.

The NFPA has led its own education of EVs with 300,000 first responders but estimates there are more than 800,000 additional members that need further training.

A few key stops the program will make in GM's expansion include:

The International Association of Fire Chiefs’ Fire-Rescue International conference in San Antonio, Texas, from Aug. 24-26.

The Fire Department Instructors Conference in Indianapolis, Indiana, from April 24-29, 2023.

GM's Ultium-based vehicles such as the Hummer and Lyriq means high voltage wiring is routed out of reach of passengers, along with other benefits including a much lower center of gravity than gasoline-powered vehicles, lowering a risk of rollovers.

Additionally, unlike home electronics, vehicles are developed with isolated electrical circuits to help reduce the risk of a current returning to ground, Fowle said.

