North Port, FL

Candidate withdraws from race for District 5 seat on North Port City Commission

By Earle Kimel, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
NORTH PORT – David Pankiw withdrew from the race for the District 5 seat on the North Port City Commission, to concentrate on other civic interests, including his role as incoming president of the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club.

In a June 24 letter to North Port City Clerk Heather Faust, Pankiw wrote that he was basing his withdrawal on a “belief that I can have a greater impact on helping and serving our local communities through my relationships with Rotary and other organizations.”

Pankiw is to become president of the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Clubon July 1.

The Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Office was still proofing ballots for the Aug. 23 primary when it learned of Pankiw’s decision, so his name will be removed from the ballot.

That means the two remaining candidates, Victor Dobrin and Philip Stokes, will face one another in the November general election.

Incumbent mayor Pete Emrich automatically won his District 4 race because no one filed to oppose him.

Pankiw said Wednesday that he has been involved with Rotary for 31 years and is on the Rotary District 6960 committee.

Pankiw said the prospect of the campaign was pulling him away from several community endeavors that he wanted to continue.

Pankiw has also been active with the Ukrainian community.

“I had to look at it and say ‘What direction do I want to take?” Pankiw said. “There are some things that I’m working on that are all positive.”

Earle Kimel primarily covers south Sarasota County for the Herald-Tribune and can be reached at earle.kimel@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription to the Herald-Tribune.

