There was no sounding of the alarms on Golf Twitter over the weekend, no wild frenzy from fans watching anxiously to see if a certain iconic golfer’s private jet had taken off for a trans-Atlantic flight. Unlike the Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open, Tiger Woods had never been coy about his intent to play in the upcoming Open Championship at St. Andrews. He's called the Old Course his favorite in the world, and it’s a layout that would seem well suited for a 46-year-old still recovering from significant injuries to his right leg after his horrific car accident in February 2021.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO