It’s peak ice cream season—and vegan flavors are (finally) making its mark on menus. Here’s a taste of what local purveyors are scooping up, sans dairy. Rosie’s Handcrafted Ice Cream (431 Main St., East Aurora) rotates through five of 18 handcrafted vegan flavors for its cones and milkshakes plus different fruit-themed and tropical sorbets. Threat Level Midnight, a Belgian dark chocolate and Dutch cocoa in an oat-milk base, is one of its most popular vegan options. You’ll also find Cookie Butter Brunch, featuring brown sugar and a cinnamon oat-milk base along with cookie butter and Biscoff cookies.

EAST AURORA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO