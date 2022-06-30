Veterans assistance available in Cheyenne, Wheatland and elsewhere

CHEYENNE – Veterans of military service can speak with a Wyoming veterans service officer in several places throughout the month of July, the Wyoming Military Department has announced.

Gabriel Rivera and Crystal Troutman, Wyoming Veterans Commission experts on such matters, "will conduct community outreach services around Wyoming cities" next month, Monday's emailed news releases said. Both Rivera and Troutman typically conduct such sessions, with the Wyoming Military Department making their schedules available in advance.

Vets and their families can meet with these two experts to "discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care," the Wyoming Military Department said in its latest announcements. Both Rivera and Troutman can help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care.

Rivera and Troutman' offices are at the Joint Force Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave. in Cheyenne.

Rivera also will be available at the following locations:

In Cheyenne on Monday, July 11, at the Cheyenne Vet Center, 2617 E. Lincolnway, Suite C. Rivera will be there from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.In Wheatland on Thursday, July 14 and 28, at the Workforce Services Center, 1958 W. Mariposa Parkway. He will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Troutman is available:

In Torrington on Tuesday, July 12, at the Workforce Services Center, 1610 East M St. Her hours there will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.In Pine Bluffs for Tuesday, July 19, at the Senior Center, 309 Elm St. She will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Most other weekdays, Rivera and Emig are available by appointment at their offices, the news release noted.

You can contact Rivera at 307-274-7747 or Troutman at 307-256-1778 to schedule an appointment.