Dublin and OSU Wexner Medical Center team up to promote wellness

By A. Kevin Corvo, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
The city of Dublin and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center are collaborating on a new program this year, “Biking with Buckeyes.”

The first event is to be at 9 a.m. July 9 at the amphitheater at Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

Registration for the event is required at dublinohio.wufoo.com.

The goal of the event is to educate participants about health and wellness in advance of a bike ride on various trails in the city, leaving from and returning to Coffman Park.

Scheduled speakers July 9 include Dr. Mitchell Ramsey and Samuel Akinyeye, gastroenterologists at OSU’s Wexner Medical Center.

The doctors are to speak about colon health.

Afterward, the physicians are to join participants on a 6-mile bike ride on paved bike paths.

Helmets are required.

John Previte, with the Dublin Bike Ambassadors, is also helping stage the event.

Dublin Bike Ambassadors is a group of biking enthusiasts who enjoy riding and serving the community by promoting safe biking practices for those who frequent Dublin’s multiuse bike paths, according to Previte.

For group rides like the Biking with Buckeyes ride, Dublin Bike Ambassadors lead the group of riders, many of whom are unfamiliar with Dublin’s extensive trails, he said.

"In addition to the biking experience, which in and of itself promotes a healthy lifestyle, the Biking with Buckeyes rides afford participants' time to meet with healthcare providers."

Each ride is accompanied by providers from various health-and-wellness disciplines who share knowledge about pertinent health matters and welcome Q&A, Previte said.

The city’s collaboration with Wexner Medical Center on Biking With Buckeyes is tethered to the opening later this year tp OSU’s new 272,000-square-foot, $161-million Wexner Medical Center Outpatient Care Dublin, just south of U.S. Route 33, according to Shirley Blaine, public information office for Dublin.

No dates have been set as of June 28, but future Biking with Buckeyes events, each addressing a different medical concern, are expected to be held later this year, Blaine said.

