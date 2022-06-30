ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corey Kiner, UC Football Roster Rock Uniforms in Team Photoshoot

By Russ Heltman
 4 days ago

Kiner is Cincinnati's highest profile transfer to arrive on Campus in 2022.

CINCINNATI — UC Football is a little less than two months from kicking off the 2022 season and just had their a photo shoot with the 2022 roster. The most notable player in a new look is incoming LSU transfer running back Corey Kiner.

Kiner, the No. 9-ranked running back in the 2021 class, finished second on the Tigers in rushing yards as a freshman in 2021. He ran for 324 yards and two touchdowns on 79 carries. He also caught two passes for 10 yards. He should have every opportunity to be the latest bell-cow transfer running back for Cincinnati.

Check out some other photos of the players below.

