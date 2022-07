A tropical storm that threatened to drench the South Carolina coast all weekend cleared the state July 2 and was moving north by evening. Tropical Storm Colin started as a low pressure storm that formed off the coast of Georgia and became more powerful overnight, producing winds upwards of 40mph. It caused heavy rainfall and some flooding in the Lowcountry July 1, forcing some road closures in downtown Charleston. There was no major damage or injuries reported.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO