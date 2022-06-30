ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS News Poll: Texans view state's economic growth as a good thing

By Jack Fink
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

CBS News poll shows some Texans feel 'fairly good' about state's economy 10:32

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS DFW teamed up with CBS News and YouGov for a Texas poll.

The findings show that Texans rate their state's economy better than Americans rate the nation's overall, and they're mostly optimistic about Texas's – much more so than they are about the national economy.

Texans view the economic growth of their state in a positive light – two out of three Texans say new business moving into Texas and the increased building, growth, and development in the state are making Texas better.

But not all is rosy in the Lone Star state. Their views of the state's economy are only mixed – they're just better compared against the nation's very low marks. And many Texans are not only concerned about inflation and gas prices, but it's also leading to cutbacks in spending and reported difficulties, especially for those with lower incomes – just as with Americans overall.

What are Texans optimistic or pessimistic about? CBS News poll
What do Texans believe is the current condition of the economy? CBS News poll
How do Texans rate their state's economy? CBS News poll
What is making the economy better or worse in Texas? CBS News poll

Most Texans are optimistic about their family's financial situation, but there are clear worries about the impact of inflation; Texans are not spared that –  they're pessimistic about the cost of goods and services. For most, higher prices have impacted their lives, and the price of gas in particular has been a difficulty, and lower income Texans say they're being affected in disproportionate numbers.

Optimism is tempered by concerns about inflation, and particularly the cost of gas.

Gas prices and inflation top of a list of important issues, just ahead of the economy overall, and above gun policy and education. So, while most Texans are optimistic about their family's finances, a large majority are pessimistic about the cost of goods and services specifically.

What are Texans optimistic or pessimistic about? CBS News poll

Gas prices have had a particularly broad impact. Two thirds of Texans say the higher gas prices Texans are facing have been a financial difficulty, including three in 10 who describe it as a financial hardship.

Texans report how higher gas prices have effected them. CBS News poll

Most Texans are feeling the pinch personally – seven out of 10 are cutting back on entertainment or other activities and cutting back on trips and travel. Most have also felt the effect when it comes to day-to-day activities – 57% are cutting back on food and grocery items as a result of higher prices, and 68% say they are driving less.

What are Texans doing because of higher prices? CBS News poll

For some Texans, things have progressed further. Half say they have had to use their savings to pay bills, and a third say they have missed some bill payments altogether.

Things Texans are doing because of higher prices. CBS News poll

Lower-income Texans have felt the day-to-day impact the most. Two thirds making under $50,000 a year have had to cut back on food and groceries, and about half have had to dip into savings to pay bills. This group is also more likely than higher-income families to have missed bill payments.

Things you're doing because of higher prices. CBS News poll
What are the top five most important issues to Texas? CBS News poll

This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted with a statewide representative sample of 1,075 U.S. adult residents  in Texas interviewed between June 22-27, 2022. The sample was weighted to be representative of adults statewide according to gender, age, race, education, and geographic region based on the U.S. Census Current Population Survey, as well as to 2020 presidential vote. The margin of error is ±4.7 points for the total sample.

