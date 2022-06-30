Nick Wright Calls Out The Lakers For Being Cheap About Not Attaching Future Picks In Any Potential Russell Westbrook Trade: "It's Like Walking Into A Restaurant And Sitting Down And Being Like I'm Very Hungry, I'll Like A Meal And I Will Not Pay."
After a disappointing 2021-22 NBA season, it almost seemed confirmed that the Los Angeles Lakers would be trading Russell Westbrook. But so far, the franchise has failed to find any suitable place for the former NBA MVP. Westbrook has even opted into his $47 million player option, which makes...www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0