Nick Wright Calls Out The Lakers For Being Cheap About Not Attaching Future Picks In Any Potential Russell Westbrook Trade: "It's Like Walking Into A Restaurant And Sitting Down And Being Like I'm Very Hungry, I'll Like A Meal And I Will Not Pay."

The most talked-about situation in the league right now is Kevin Durant's trade request to the Nets. It has sent the NBA into chaos as teams try to figure out if they can benefit from Brooklyn blowing up their team. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are both reportedly on the market, and will likely start the season as a part of different franchises depending on if the Nets can find the right deals for them.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO