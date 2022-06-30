Kyle Kuzma And Monte Morris Are Fulfilling Their Childhood Dream Of Playing Together On An NBA Team: "Monte And I Were In Second Grade Together And At 8 Years Old We Said We Would Play On The Same NBA Team Together!"

Kevin Durant once again is the man of the hour in the NBA. After a shocking transfer request submitted on Thursday, the veteran player has been the talk of the town since we've never seen a star of this caliber ask for a trade in 75 years of the association. Following Kyrie Irving's decision to pick up his option for the 2022/23 NBA season, Durant decided that his time with the Nets is over and now wants to find a new team.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO