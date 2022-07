Max Fried pitched seven innings, allowing an earned run on five hits while striking out four in Atlanta's win over Cincinnati on Friday. Fried pitched well, with his only blemish being an RBI single allowed to Tommy Pham in the bottom of the third inning. He's been excellent recently, only allowing more than two earned runs once in his last eight starts and has lowered his xERA to 2.92 along with a career-best 2.86 xFIP. With the win, he improves his record to 8-2 with a 2.66 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 96 strikeouts over 16 starts. He'll next toe the rubber in a matchup against the Cardinals on Wednesday.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO