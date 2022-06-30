ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Heat and wind return for Thursday

By Justin Thompson-Gee
CBS 58
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heat is back! Temperatures on Thursday will warm quickly through the 70s and 80s with highs for most of southeast Wisconsin during the afternoon hours reaching the 90s. A few northern and western communities may top out in the upper 80s....

cbs58.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Storms and Heat Much of the Week

Update as of 5:30 pm Monday, July 4th. We continue to track a few isolated pockets of rain and embedded storms across southeast WI. So far, we have not had any severe storms. However, that potential still exists with plenty of instability aloft. And an approaching warm front. Here's the latest radar imagery on Ready Doppler.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Storms expected in the afternoon; potential for flash flooding

Southeastern Wisconsin could have some of the 4th of July festivities spoiled by a potential for severe weather. 2 potential bands could come through, one starting around 1:00pm, that according to TMJ4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn. The other coudl start around 7:00pm. It’s unclear if the first system will come through our area or not.
WAUKESHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin | Weather

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecast. Don’t go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow’s forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
CBS 58

Mainly dry Sunday followed by storms for the 4th of July

It's been a rather pleasant start to the holiday weekend across southeast Wisconsin with filtered sunshine, low humidity, and seasonal temps in the low 80s. After being dry for most of the day, a batch of showers track through areas along and north of I-94 now through sunset. This area of rain and thunder is running into very dry air, so they will likely continue to weaken.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Severe storms possible in Wisconsin Thursday afternoon and evening

An approaching cold front could bring strong to severe storms across portions of the state Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms will develop in northwestern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon and evening. These storms could generate strong wind gusts and hail. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts for the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Power 96

Severe Thunderstorm Watch This Evening

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9:00 pm for portions of southern Minnesota -- including Dakota, Dodge, Goodhue, Rice, and Scott counties. Frequent lightning, heavy rain, large hail, and damaging winds will be possible in and near the watch area. The severe weather...
RICE, MN
Outdoor Life

Angler Wins Lake Superior Tournament with Massive Lake Trout

Chris VanEvera, 45, was was hopeful that he and his crew might win a salmon-trout tournament they’d entered on June 11 out of the town of L’Anse, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. It was a team event, and VanEvera was part of a five-person group of anglers fishing from their buddy’s 35-foot cabin cruiser, “Meet You There.”
L'ANSE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Last Five Years#A Little Bit#Dew#Cbs
WBAY Green Bay

Fourth of July celebrations in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We know everyone out there wants to see some fireworks this weekend, but you may not know where they are or even what day. Don’t worry. We have you covered. Festival Foods is hosting shows all around Northeast Wisconsin. Here are just a few...
GREEN BAY, WI
101 WIXX

Bear Sightings Reported in Northeast Wisconsin

SHAWANO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK)– It’s bear season in northeast Wisconsin. Chris Verbrigghe was excited to have the same bear visit their Wescott backyard for four days. “We called him Big Blacky, people said he’s probably about 400 pounds and sure enough he comes wandering in the yard and snooping around and checks the feeders.”
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Potential Power Shortage May Lead to Blackouts in Wisconsin this Summer

(Terry Bell, WRN) A potential power shortage may be a concern in Wisconsin this summer. Wisconsin Public Service Commission member Ellen Nowak tells Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce this week that the possibility of blackouts should be a wake-up call. Demand for energy is expected to be high, and the operators...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox47.com

Study: Wisconsin is home to two of nation's 100 worst polluting power plants

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is home to two of the worst-polluting power plants in the nation, according to data recently compiled by a Milwaukee-based environmental research and policy organization. The study, published by Wisconsin Environment Research & Policy Center, used data from the Environmental Protection Agency’s eGRID to rank...
WISCONSIN STATE
740thefan.com

2 Motorcyclists Killed In Rice Lake Crash

Rice Lake, Minn. (KFGO) – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is identifying the two motorcyclists killed in a crash Thursday night in Rice Lake. Deputies say 42-year-old Jacob Laurion of Rice Lake and 50-year-old Jacob Koslucher of Canosia Township died after colliding with a truck on a curve in the road. Investigators say at least one of the motorcycles had traveled into the oncoming lane.
RICE LAKE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy