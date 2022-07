The Braves are currently at an all-time high. Fresh off a World Series and now one of, if not the hottest team in baseball, it’s hard to imagine things getting much better, but somehow they did over the weekend. According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, not only is Jacob DeGrom expected to opt out of his contract with the Mets this offseason, but the Braves are thought to be the favorites to land him in free agency.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO