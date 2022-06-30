Familiar formula: Alton Legion dumps Trenton 11-4

ALTON - With three accomplished seniors to lead Marquette Catholic girls golf, coach Deb Walsh joined the consensus in believing 2021 would be the Year of the Explorers. "Of all the years, this is the year they are focused together," Walsh said before taking the Explorers to state last October. "And they're not going to falter." The coach was right. With senior Gracie Piar winning a state championship with a record-setting performance, the supporting cast came through to help deliver a second-place team finish for Marquette at the Class 1A state tourney at Red Tail Run golf course...

ALTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO