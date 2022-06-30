ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Familiar formula: Alton Legion dumps Trenton 11-4

By Louie Korac
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALTON - It's been a common theme for the Alton Post 126 Senior American Legion baseball team. Hit early, pitch efficiently. It's been a recipe of success in recent times, and it was Seth Slayden doing the job on the mound, and a plethora of bats came to life on Tuesday,...

The Telegraph

Post 126 falls in third-place game

WASHINGTON, Mo. - One costly inning and four errors did in Alton Post 126. The American Senior Legion baseball squad completed its weekend at the Washington (Mo.) Post 218 AAA Tournament with a 9-5 loss to Eureka (Mo.) Post 177 Sunday afternoon in the third-place game at Ronsick Field.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Danny Kalaher performs at Fast Eddie's Tuesday

ALTON - Danny Kalaher will give an acoustic performance at Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 5. Kalaher has been a professional musician for over 20 years. Playing professionally since he was 14 yrs old, he is extremely skilled. His voice ranges from Daughtry to Journey and his vocal harmonies are unmatched. He has opened up for many national acts across the nation. and has graced the stage in Cancun at the Hard Rock Casino multiple times.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Young Ladies summer camp starts Wednesday

EDWARDSVILLE - The 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House, 409 S. Buchanan St., will host Mrs. Lucy's Academy for Young Ladies from July 6-8 starting 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 6. Young ladies attending this summer camp will discover what it was like to be a real American girl in 1820. Participants dress in reproduction clothing similar to styles worn in the early 1800s. At the end of the camp, a tea party will be hosted by participants for their mother (or father) showcasing the skills learned during the three-day camp. At this time, masks will be required for all...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Hoots spoil River Dragons' party

ALTON - Put the champagne on ice, at least for one night. The Alton River Dragons were on the cusp of qualifying for the Prospect League playoffs. A win Friday over O'Fallon would have clinched the first half title of the Prairie Land Division.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Alton lights up the Mississippi Sunday

ALTON - Alton will celebrate Independence Day with its Fireworks on the Mississippi starting at 5 p.m. at the Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Sunday, July 3. Celebrate America's birthday on the Alton Riverfront with the sounds of the Air Force Band of Mid America, DJ James Biko, and the best fireworks show on the Mississippi River. Doors open at 5pm; DJ James Biko from 5-7:30 p.m. and the Air Force Band of Mid American from 8-9:30 p.m.; Fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

This Week In Pictures

ALTON - Each week award-winning photographer John Badman of The Telegraph captures images of the Riverbend. Here is a sampling of his photographs from this week. They also appear in the weekend issue of The Telegraph.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Year of the Explorers was good year for Marquette's Walsh

ALTON - With three accomplished seniors to lead Marquette Catholic girls golf, coach Deb Walsh joined the consensus in believing 2021 would be the Year of the Explorers. "Of all the years, this is the year they are focused together," Walsh said before taking the Explorers to state last October. "And they're not going to falter." The coach was right. With senior Gracie Piar winning a state championship with a record-setting performance, the supporting cast came through to help deliver a second-place team finish for Marquette at the Class 1A state tourney at Red Tail Run golf course...
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Rustic Acres smarter than the average park

NEW DOUGLAS — The campground’s welcoming character is smarter – and certainly larger – than your average bear. A 10-foot-tall Yogi Bear statue identifies Rustic Acres near New Douglas as an official Jellystone Park, a designation they’ve had since the campground opened for this year's season on April 1.
NEW DOUGLAS, IL
The Telegraph

Zoning Board of Appeals OK’s eight requests, postpones two

EDWARDSVILLE - Eight zoning requests were approved and two postponed during a busy meeting of the Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals last week. The approved requests, which must go through the Building and Zoning Committee before being voted on by the full County Board, include a request for a campground, a bar/restaurant and workers at a home business.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Fancy Nancy's marks first year in Grafton

GRAFTON - Fancy Nancy on Main is celebrating the boutique's one-year anniversary with an open house event. Fancy Nancy on Main's soft opening in Grafton was a year ago, but owner and founder Nancy Wilson, of Godfrey, has operated businesses in Grafton for 17 years. She invites the public to celebrate her latest venture. Wilson opened Jeni J's Gifts and Guest Houses in 2005, with the retail portion carrying singular accessories and clothing lines that included exclusive Tommy Bahama clothing. With the retail shop and overnight stays, Wilson was and has remained an ambassador to the city of Grafton; she recently became an ambassador for small businesses with the RiverBend Growth Association, a regional chamber of commerce.
GRAFTON, IL
The Telegraph

KSU notes area grads

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Four area students were among more than 3,100 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in spring 2022. The graduates are from 100 Kansas counties, 42 states and 41 countries.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Flags unfurling for 4th

WOOD RIVER — Independence Day is approaching, and the flags were flapping in the breeze Thursday on Illinois 143 in front of the Wood River Police Department. The holiday weekend will be filled with public fireworks displays including the Alton Fireworks Spectacular which starts shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday.
WOOD RIVER, IL
The Telegraph

Bridge hangout

John Badman|The Telegraph Engineers from Modjeski and Masters, a bridge engineering firm with local offices in Edwardsville, were literally hanging out Wednesday over the side of the Clark Bridge as they near completion of a regularly scheduled inspection of the 28-year-old span across the Mississippi River at Alton. During the inspections there have been lane restrictions on the bridge. The work was expected to be completed on Thursday, June 30. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

New event space opens in Jerseyville

Visitors listen to a musical act during the grand opening of the WOW Furnishings and Events Center on Saturday in Jerseyville. (David Blanchette) Jerseyville’s “living room” got a major addition Saturday as the WOW Furnishings and Events Center held a grand opening at its 309 N. State St. location adjacent to the Germania Brewhaus.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

