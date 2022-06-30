ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Elite Design House providing unique wedding experiences

By Demi Gough
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's wedding season, and Elite Design House...

foxbaltimore.com

CBS Baltimore

Inner Harbor Hotels Prepare For Fourth Of July Festivities

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The fireworks are back at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor for the first time since the pandemic began.  Restaurants, bars, and hotels are preparing for a very busy day.  The Sagamore Pendry in Fells Point is throwing a pool party.  “We’re going to do a dayside barbecue with a pool DJ and probably one of the best views we think to watch the fireworks here in Baltimore city,” Sagamore Pendry Baltimore General Manager Juan Webster said.  There will be a special menu, as well as the hotel’s staples, including lobster rolls, smash burgers, and delicious frozen cocktails.  “(We are) highlight(ing) some local flavors and...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Zoo animals help celebrate Independence Day

BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — All kinds of animals at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore celebrated the Fourth of July this year. The zoo keepers surprised the chimpanzees, miniature Mediterranean donkeys, kunekune pigs, goats, alpaca, and black-tailed prairie dogs with red, white, and blue boxes filled with their favorite foods.
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

Always in the Family: An Interview with the Cohens

It has always been a dream of the Cohen family to own an ice cream shop. They bought the Annapolis Ice Cream Company, located downtown on Main Street, several years ago and kept the name. But they didn’t have plans to stop there. The Cohens expanded and rebranded more stores—in West Annapolis, Edgewater, and beyond as Always Ice Cream Company.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

Scratch Kitchen Olney Now Aiming for Late July Opening

In March we let you know that Scratch Kitchen & Bistro will be taking over the location that was formerly home to CB Acai and House of Fortune at 18062 Georgia Avenue in Olney. The new restaurant initially announced on Instagram that it planned to hold its grand opening on Sunday, May 15th, but a few permitting and construction delays pushed things back. Initially hoping to open in June, all permits have been approved and construction is ongoing. The restaurant now hopes to hold a soft opening on July 29th.
OLNEY, MD
chesapeakefamily.com

Summer Fun: July 4th Fireworks

Havre de Grace’s Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks (July 3, 2022) Celebrate independence with us with a fabulous free concert by the Maryland Military Band at Concord Point Park. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Food and drink available for purchase. Bring your own chairs or blankets. Best view of the fireworks starting about 9:30 p.m.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 2 Mayor of Ocean City joins us at Harrison’s Inlet to discuss love of Baltimore and White Marlin Open

History of Ocean City and Inlet crab cakes at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. On Day 2 of the 1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour in August 2021, Nestor spent a sunny day in Ocean City at Harrison’s at The Inlet chatting with Mayor Rick Meehan. Lots of Baltimore roots and discussion of the past, present and future of our favorite beach.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fourth Of July Festivities Kick Off In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Star-Spangled Spectacular returned to Baltimore on Sunday. Roughly 4,600 people gathered at Oregon Ridge Park in Baltimore County to listen to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and watch some fireworks. Some people brought their own food for dinner while others are buying meals from a variety of food trucks. “I come out to Oregon Ridge every fourth,” Tamara Lewis of Windsor Mill said. “I think it’s a great way to celebrate the holiday, see the BSO, and see the fireworks at the end. I started coming out here when I was in high school with my now-fiancé. We enjoyed it...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Frederick (MD)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Frederick, MD?. Frederick is a beautiful community located in the Western Region of Maryland in the United States. Recognized as the second largest incorporated borough, it has a population of seventy-eight thousand, one hundred and seventy-one. The city is...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: How to Pick Crabs

As families gather for Fourth of July weekend, a staple on many Maryland tables will of course be steamed crabs. Increased demand over the holiday weekend – combined with decreased supply from the crab population decline that has led Maryland to limit crabbing this summer – means consumers can expect higher prices for their favorite crustacean.
BALTIMORE, MD
hyattsvillewire.com

Four Eateries on Route 1 Make List of Best Tacos in D.C.

Four eateries on the Route 1 corridor made a new list of the best tacos in the greater D.C. area. A recent Washington Post story included tacos made by Taqueria La Placita in Edmonston, La Michoacana in Brentwood and Taqueria Habanero and Tacos a la Madre in College Park. Cueritos...
BRENTWOOD, MD
mocoshow.com

Where to Watch Fireworks in MoCo on July 4th

Coming off of two delayed fireworks shows at Gaithersburg’s SummerFest and Mid-County Sparkles in Kensington, there are still opportunities to watch fireworks in the county on July 4th. Three different public celebrations will take place in Germantown, Poolesville, and Rockville. Information on all three can be seen below:. Germantown:...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Updated on Flip’d by IHOP in Downtown Silver Spring

In April 2021, we let you know that IHOP’s new concept, Flip’d by IHOP, would be taking over the old Asian Bistro Cafe location at 8537 Georgia Avenue between Panera and Red Lobster, according to the PetersonCos website. Asian Bistro Cafe closed about 6 years ago and the space has remained vacant ever since.
SILVER SPRING, MD
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Jarrettsville, MD USA

I found this heart in a grove of birch trees on the edge of athletic fields near our home. Three days earlier our beloved 14 year old dog had suddenly died, and both my wife and I were heartbroken. He was everything you could hope for in a dog— loyal, loving, smart, funny, handsome. Anyway, as I walked around these fields thinking of all the happy times he had spent there, I saw something out of the corner of my eye hanging from a birch branch. I almost ignored it as I thought it was just an old Covid mask caught in a tree, but something told me to have a closer look, and then I realized it was a heart— a beautiful quilted heart. My wife and I are truly grateful to the kind stranger who placed the heart in that tree— it couldn’t have found us at a more opportune moment.
JARRETTSVILLE, MD

