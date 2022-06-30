AARP Maryland shares voting options ahead of the state primary election

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State employees will get additional leave time if they work as election judges during the primary and general elections, Gov. Larry Hogan said. Employees who staff polling places on the July 19 primary, which is not a state holiday, or any early voting location will receive 16 hours of administrative leave for each day of service, the governor said. For the first time, contractors are also eligible. Election Day, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, is a state holiday. Employees will receive pay and an additional eight hours of administrative leave for working as a judge. Contractors are eligible for the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO