ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘There’s no place like home,’ Boris Johnson insists amid leadership plots

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25YY9F_0gQmCURp00

Boris Johnson insisted there is “no place like home” as he prepared to return from a week-long foreign trip to plots to oust him from Downing Street.

The Prime Minister said he is excited to head from Madrid to the UK on Thursday after being abroad for the double by-election defeat that triggered a Cabinet resignation.

He has not ruled out an early general election but insisted a snap poll ahead of the next vote scheduled in 2024 “hasn’t occurred to me”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gftvg_0gQmCURp00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Mr Johnson’s authority was further damaged by the loss of the Tory stronghold of Tiverton and Honiton to the Liberal Democrats and Wakefield to Labour last week.

Conservative rebels are considering a move to change the rules of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers to allow another vote of no confidence within the next year.

Oliver Dowden resigned as Tory party co-chairman following the devastating by-election results that landed while Mr Johnson was 4,000 miles away in the Rwandan capital of Kigali for a Commonwealth summit.

As MPs plotted, the Prime Minister flew on to Germany for the G7 summit and then to Spain for the Nato meeting.

Asked if he is looking forward to returning to Britain after eight days away, he told a press conference: “Yes, I can’t tell you how much I’m looking forward to get … not that … it’s been wonderful being here in Madrid, as I’ve enjoyed being in Kigali and Germany.

“But there’s no place like home – so I’m keen to get back.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uZQSq_0gQmCURp00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks to journalists (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

The Prime Minister has claimed he has a new mandate at Westminster following his victory in the confidence vote, despite 41% of his own MPs deciding he should go, and was asked whether he would also seek a fresh mandate from the country.

Mr Johnson, a former journalist, told reporters accompanying him on the trip to the Nato summit in Madrid: “Do you know what, I’ve realised where I’ve been going wrong with all this.

“I’ve got to recognise that years and years ago, I used to do the kind of jobs that you all do now, and it was a great, great life and a great privilege.

“What you are able to do is offer opinion, commentary, analysis, predictions about politics, about individuals and so on.

“I think I’ve got to recognise I’m no longer a member of that sacred guild.

“It would be a demarcation dispute for me to cross over and start talking about politics.

“I’ve got to talk about my programme for government, about policy, and what I’m doing to take the country forward.”

Asked whether he was ruling out an early election he said: “I’m just saying, I don’t comment on those sorts of things.”

He added: “The idea hadn’t occurred to me, if you really want the truth, because I’m focused on getting through the cost-of-living pressures, developing and improving, widening, our plan for a stronger economy, and making sure that we continue to offer leadership on some of the tough global issues the world faces.”

Asked if he was leaning towards a snap election he said: “I am not offering commentary, what I’m trying to get over to you is that I’m here to comment on policy, on the agenda of government.”

His comments came as The Times reported that staff at Conservative Party headquarters had war-gamed the idea of calling a snap election if Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is forced to resign as a result of Durham Police’s investigation into alleged breaches of coronavirus rules.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

Hundreds flee July 4 parade in Chicago amid reports of shooting

Police are responding to a shooting at a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb, officials said. Authorities have not officially reported any casualties, but witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies apparently covered with blankets. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade began around 10am on Independence Day in the US...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Economy#Nato Summit#Uk#Cabinet#Tory#Democrats#Labour#The 1922 Committee#Rwandan#Commonwealth#G7
Daily Mail

Peter van Onselen forced to clarify photo of The Project political guru ‘photobombing Emmanuel Macron, Anthony Albanese and their first ladies’

The Project's political pundit Peter van Onselen has denied photobombing the historic meeting of PM Anthony Albanese and French President Emmanuel Macron. Photographs of the two leaders laughing and joking with their partners on the steps of the Elysee Palace in Paris also showed a lookalike Gendarmes officer in the background.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Place
Madrid, Spain
newschain

Callum McGregor pleased to see key duo return and new faces in Celtic squad

Celtic captain Callum McGregor hailed the club’s early summer transfer business as he prepared for their pre-season bonding session in Austria. The Scottish champions jetted off with two of their key title-winning squad, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota, signed on permanent deals following impressive loan campaigns. Argentinian left-back Alexandro Bernabei...
SOCCER
newschain

Starmer rules out return to EU or single market under Labour

Sir Keir Starmer has ruled out rejoining the EU or the single market if Labour comes to power, insisting such moves would sow further division in Britain. He also said the UK would not join a customs union under his party’s leadership, as he set out a five-point plan to “make Brexit work”.
ECONOMY
newschain

Labour: Change Troubles legislation to stop terrorists profiting from immunity

Terrorists granted immunity under controversial Troubles legacy and reconciliation legislation should be blocked from profiting from their actions, Labour said. Peter Kyle warned the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill would allow perpetrators to “live in freedom” and “empower” them to release books which seek to “justify the mayhem and senseless killings” they carried out.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy