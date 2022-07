Jordan Spieth found himself in a bizarre situation during the first round of the JP McManus Pro-Am. On the 14th green, the three-time major champ scooped up his ball before holing out because his score would not count for the team portion. However, Spieth neglected the fact that this high-profile pro-am also features an individual leaderboard for professionals. Since Spieth did not finish out the hole, he was disqualified from the individual portion of the event.

GOLF ・ 4 HOURS AGO