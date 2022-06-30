ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

US economy shrinks in first quarter

KCRG.com
 4 days ago

www.kcrg.com

KCRG.com

Firework costs increased around 35% after usage sparked since the pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Costs related to fireworks are up around 35%, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association. The trade group blames the increase in costs on the rising prices for supplies, shipping, insurance and labor. Data shows Americans used 428.8 Million pounds of fireworks in 2021, a 57% increase since the pandemic began.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Storms impacting Fourth festivities - but Fireworks should be ok

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain and storms are impacting Fourth of July festivities in Eastern Iowa but should move out in time for fireworks Monday night. The line of storms covering most of the TV9 viewing area started early Monday morning with thunder, lightning and heavy rain at times. Those storms should remain weak as they move across the area with some stronger winds possible. While an isolated storm may pop up Monday night, most areas should stay clear for fireworks displays.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
KCRG.com

Air show delights visitors in Dubuque

The Five Seasons Ski Team held a show on the Cedar River on Sunday evening near Ellis Park. Free concert at McGrath Amphitheatre serves as prelude to Independence Day. The Alisabeth Von Presly and Her Star-Spangled Show was Sunday night at the Mcgrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids as part of the Freedom Festival.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Fatal crash in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 20-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle accident occurred in Dubuque on July 3rd. Police responded to a report of an accident involving a motorcycle on Carter Rd. just south of W. 32nd St at approximately 3:47 pm on Sunday. The victim was transported to the UnityPoint Finley Hospital where he reportedly died.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

One person hurt in Saturday crash in Linn County

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving one vehicle in rural Linn County resulted in injuries to one person, according to law enforcement officials. At around 1:56 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, the Linn County Sheriff’s Department was sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 151 and Taylor Road, located northeast of Springville. Deputies arrived and found a crashed 2012 Ford Escape, which they believe entered the south ditch, causing it to vault over Taylor Road and roll on nearby private property.
LINN COUNTY, IA

