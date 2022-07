Government officials in Detroit, Inkster, Highland Park and Wayne County have for years allegedly violated the federal Fair Housing Act by overtaxing primarily Black and low-income homeowners, according to complaints filed Thursday with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Michigan Department of Civil Rights (MDCR). “This problem of overtaxation is […] The post Black homeowners are being overtaxed in Detroit and Wayne Co., complaints allege appeared first on Michigan Advance.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO