The infectious energy of Summerfest was present when Houndmouth took the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard stage this past Saturday. The warm, overcast day gifted a light breeze to an eager crowd, and with soulful alternative rock came a performance that was raw and gritty in a way that was effortless. Houndmouth, formed in 2011, has a lot of experience performing live. Halfway through the set, the band members rotated instruments, creating a mind-blowing display of multifaceted musical talent.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO