Armstrong was arrested after a 43-day manhunt. She is accused of killing rising cycling star and Vermont native Anna Moriah Wilson. The woman who allegedly killed elite cyclist and Vermont native Anna Moriah Wilson was found by authorities last week after a 43-day manhunt. Kaitlin Armstrong was arrested in Costa Rica June 29, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Armstrong, the 34-year-old yoga instructor who allegedly shot Wilson to death on May 11, will be deported and returned to the U.S.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO