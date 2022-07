It’s a rough week to be an American. Ever since the Court handed down its decision to overturn Roe v Wade, I have been reevaluating my relationship with America. This is the country I was born in, but it is not a country that has always been good to me. As a gay man, I had to fight for my right to marry the person of my choosing – only to see Clarence Thomas, seven years later, salivate at the proposition of once again making me an unequal citizen.I have been here before. I vehemently protested against the war in...

