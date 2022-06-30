Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal locked in a battle under the roof on Centre Court after Ricardas Berankis pulled a set back, and it's been a brilliant day for the Brits with huge wins for Katie Boulter and Liam Broady at SW19

Follow MailOnline's live coverage for all the latest news and updates on the 2022 Wimbledon Championships:

'It was easy wasn't it': Liam Broady insists there 'was no way' he was giving up against Diego Schwartzman

Broady told BBC Sport: 'It's an amazing feeling. I thought I was going to be coming off court having gone down in the second round for the third time but you guys were amazing out here today, it was incredible, so thank you.

'I actually changed the tactics out there a little bit - I started to play into his forehand a little bit more because he was dominating with his backhand. He's done that against Rafa on the clay so he can do that against Liam Broady!

'Sometimes I struggle a bit to put the ball in the court but my heart is always there and with everyone out here it was incredible and there was no way I was giving up.

'I came in today a little bit scared because I knew it was going to hurt - Diego is one of the fittest guys on tour. My first round was a five-setter, four hours then three hours in the doubles yesterday so coming into it I wasn't feeling that comfortable in my legs.

'But once you are out here the adrenaline takes hold and you forget everything. It was an opportunity to go away when I was 3-0 down in that fourth set but I hung in there and it's the biggest win of my career.'

16:18

BREAKING NEWS: Nick Kyrgios WITHDRAWS from Wimbledon men's doubles with Thanasi Kokkinakis as the tennis bad boy opts to target glory in the singles instead

Nick Krygios and his partner Thanasi Kokkinakis have withdrawn from the Wimbledon men's doubles. The Australian pairing were due to compete but are prioritising singles.

14:08

That is some showing....

13:36

BREAKING: British star Katie Boulter walks onto half-empty Centre Court in second-round clash with Karolina Pliskova... as Mary Berry and American football star Russell Wilson take their seats

13:22

ANOTHER Brit crashes out of Wimbledon: Wild card Alastair Gray loses in straight sets to American player Taylor Fritz

British wild card Alastair Gray bowed out of Wimbledon with a straight-sets defeat by American Taylor Fritz.

The 24-year-old from Twickenham, who beat world number 95 Tseng Chun-hsin in the first round, faced a huge step up in class against 11th seed Fritz.

He pushed Fritz hard, especially in the second set, but ultimately slipped to a 6-3 7-6 (3) 6-3 defeat.

Meanwhile, Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram won after two tie breaks in the second and third sets.

13:17

Could this be Nick Kygios' 'breakthrough slam'? Twitter lights up with excitement as Aussie hothead sails through first set

13:14

Are they expecting rain this afternoon? Centre Court closes roof ahead of afternoon of matches as blue skies disappear and clouds hang over SW19

12:24

Can we expect more fireworks from Kyrgios today? Excitement builds for 'tennis bad boy' Nick's second-round clash with Filip Krajinovic... as crowds swell in Wimbledon grounds

12:03

Bautista Agut becomes the THIRD player to pull out of Wimbledon with Covid after Marin Cilic and Matteo Berrettini tested positive for the virus

The world No 19 was scheduled to play Daniel Elahi Galan in the second round on Court Three today.

More from Sportsmail's OLLY ALLEN below.

11:47

Could contestants be HIDING true scale of Covid 'outbreak'? Wimbo organisers ask players who feel ill not to attend grounds... but confirm they can't force tennis stars to take virus test

Tennis players at Wimbledon may well be hiding the true scale of the Covid 'outbreak' at this year's championships, it has emerged.

French contestant Alize Cornet sensationally claimed that players are hiding virus cases on tour unless absolutely necessary - as three stars were all forced to withdraw from Wimbledon after testing positive for Covid.

Cornet, who beat Yulia Putintseva in straight sets to progress into the second round, believes there has been plenty of unreported cases at recent tournaments.

When approached for comment by MailOnline, the All England Club said that they are asking people not to visit the grounds if they are showing symptoms or have done a positive Covid test.

However, they cannot force players to take tests unless they feel ill or have Covid symptoms. This allows for the possibility that tennis stars could conceal whether or not they have the virus, giving some credibility to Cornet's claims.

11:44

Where ARE all the people? Attendance at Wimbledon falls this year amid inflation crisis, rainy weather... and SW19's 'Covid outbreak'

Total attendance at this year's Wimbledon is down 11 per cent so far compared with 2019, analysis shows.

Some 114,573 people visited the Championships over the first three days of matches, with 36,603 on Monday, 39,450 on Tuesday and 38,520 on Wednesday.

This is more than 14,000 below the equivalent figure of 128,934 in 2019, which was the last time the Championships were open to full crowds.

Wimbledon was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and returned in 2021 but with reduced capacity.

This year's cumulative total of 114,573 is currently the lowest since 2016, which saw 114,137 attendances over the first three days, according to analysis by the PA news agency of official figures published by All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

11:18

BREAKING: Covid strikes again! Spanish player Roberto Bautista Agut becomes THIRD star to pull out of Wimbledon after testing positive for the virus

Roberto Bautista Agut has become the third player to announce he has withdrawn from Wimbledon after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Spaniard, seeded 17, had been due to take on Daniel Elahi Galan in the second round on Court Three on Thursday. The Colombian will receive a walkover.

Bautista wrote on Twitter: 'I have tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, the symptoms are not very serious, but I think it is the best decision. Thanks for your support. I hope to come back soon.'

Bautista follows two former finalists, Matteo Berrettini and Marin Cilic, who both pulled out ahead of the first round.

10:49

More please! Excitement builds in Wimbledon grounds 10 minutes before outdoor games begin

Alastair Gray and Joe Salisbury will be the main British focus in the singles and doubles respectively when play begins at 11am.

World No 4 Paula Badosa and former winner Petra Kvitova are also notable players involved from the off today.

10:48

Wimbledon Day 4: Order of play

CENTRE COURT - 1.30pm

1. Katie Boulter vs Karolina Pliskova

2. Ricardas Berankis vs Rafael Nadal

3. Coco Gauff vs Mihaela Buzarnescu

NO 1 COURT - 1pm

1. Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

2. Iga Swiatek vs Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove

3. Alex de Minaur vs Jack Draper

NO 2 COURT - 11am

1. Paula Badosa Gibert vs Irina Bara

2. Filip Krajinovic vs Nick Kyrgios

3. Harriet Dart vs Jessica Pegula

4. Kirsten Flipkens vs Simona Halep

NO 3 COURT - 11am

1. Ana Bogdan vs Petra Kvitova

2. Liam Broady vs Diego Sebastian Schwartzman

3. Daniel Elahi Galan vs Roberto Bautista Agut

COURT 8 - 11am

1. Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury vs Daniel Altmaier & Carlos Taberner

COURT 10 - 11am

1. Julio Peralta & Alejandro Tabilo vs Jonny O'Mara & Kenneth Skupski

COURT 12 - 11am

1. Alastair Gray vs Taylor Harry Fritz

2. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs Elena Rybakina

3. Denis Shapovalov vs Brandon Nakashima

COURT 14 - 11am

1. Claire Liu vs Alize Cornet

2. Lorenzo Sonego vs Hugo Gaston

3. Maxime Cressy vs Jack Sock

4. Magdalena Frech vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

COURT 15 - 11am

1. Ajla Tomljanovic vs Catherine Harrison

2. Greet Minnen vs Qinwen Zheng

3. Christian Garin vs Hugo Grenier

4. Elise Mertens & Shuai Zhang v Anna Bondar Greet Minnen

COURT 16 - 11am

1. Marcos Giron vs Alex Molcan

2. Petra Martic vs Kristina Kucova

3. Dennis Novak vs Jason Kubler

COURT 17 - 11am

1. MacKenzie McDonald vs Richard Gasquet

2. Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Harmony Tan

3. Benjamin Bonzi vs Jenson Brooksby

COURT 18 - 11am

1. Emil Ruusuvuori vs Botic Van de Zandschulp

2. Viktorija Golubic vs Barbora Krejcikova

3. Lauren Davis vs Amanda Anisimova

4. Aljaz Bedene & Soon Woo Kwon vs Thanasi Kokkinakis & Nick Kyrgios

10:36

Ukraine star Lesia Tsurenko blasts Russian 'lies and propaganda' over supermarket atrocity after tennis player wore yellow and blue ribbon in protest at Putin's invasion

Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko has condemned Russian 'lies' and 'propaganda' after moving into the third round at Wimbledon.

The 33-year-old, who revealed Wimbledon chiefs allowed her to wear a ribbon with her country's colours during the match, admitted her sadness at the 'horrible things going on in Ukraine' after Putin's invasion.

She said: 'Especially, it's very painful for me to see that Russian propaganda is just saying that, for example, that shopping mall in Kremenchuk was not working. That's a lie, because my fitness coach, he's from that city.

'His mother-in-law... she's working in this shopping centre, and she was lucky that she had a day off. Him and his father, they were not far away from that place... the father fell down because of the (shock) wave.'

10:27

'Bad boy of tennis' Nick Kyrgios will play on No 2 Court today... as Aussie hot-head is 'set to be fined and exiled to outdoor courts ONLY' over spitting scandal

The 27-year-old spat towards heckling fans immediately after his rollercoaster 6-3, 1-6, 5-7, 7-6, 5-7 first-round win over British wildcard Paul Judd on Tuesday.

He is yet to be handed a punishment for the incident, but is likely to cop a hefty fine along with being booted to the All England Club's outside courts, according to reports.

Find out more below and read the reaction to his actions on Tuesday below.

Nick Kyrgios has been booted off the best courts of Wimbledon after spitting towards fans in his first-round win against Britain's Paul Judd - and now looks likely to cop a huge fine.

10:18

Davidovich Fokina's code violation

We are all no doubt expecting some, histrionics let's say, from Nick Kyrgios later today when he takes to Court No 2.

But the anger of Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina yesterday saw one of the most underwhelming endings to a tennis match in recent memory.

He again was involved in a five-set thriller following his victory in the first round against last season's semi-finalist Hubert Hurkacz. But on this occasion the final set tie break went against him because of what is called 'ball abuse'.

10:12

A fine day to queue! Spectactors line up outside Wimbledon grounds before fourth day of action... before more downpours threaten afternoon schedule

10:06

Wimbledon Day Four: British men's No1 Cameron Norrie, Rafael Nadal and Coco Gauff all to look out for at SW19 today

Day three of Wimbledon saw British hopes of seeing a home player go deep into the tournament rocked by the exits of US Open champion Emma Raducanu and two-time Wimbledon winner Andy Murray in the women's and men's singles draw.

The burden therefore transfers on day four of the championships in the women's draw to Katie Boulter, 25, who is first up on Centre Court against last year's singles finalist Karolina Pliskova, and Harriet Dart.

On the men's side, Jack Draper - alongside British No 1 Cameron Norrie who won yesterday - represents the country's great hope, and faces Boulter's Australian boyfriend Alex de Minaur. Liam Broady and Alastair Gray are also up in the singles against Diego Schwartzmann and Taylor Fritz, while No 1 doubles seed Joe Salisbury will finally get his chance to open up with Rajiv Ram after their first-round clash was postponed yesterday due to rain.

Heather Watson meanwhile will keep her run of featuring on each day of the tournament so far going as she resumes her second-round match against Wang Qiang after darkness caused it to be suspended. She leads 7-5 5-4, having been broken when serving for the match.

Elsewhere, Rafael Nadal and Coco Gauff follow Boulter on Centre Court against Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania and Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania respectively.

Nick Kyrgios plays his first singles match since the spitting scandal during his five-set victory against Britain's Paul Jubb on Tuesday, facing Filip Krajinovic of Serbia.

Day Three saw Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray both bow out, while Cameron Norrie made it into round three and Harriet Dart claimed an impressive first-round win.