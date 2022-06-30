Commission votes down property tax freeze program for eligible citizens

In a close, 8-9 vote with four commissioners absent, the County Commission voted against a resolution that would allow residents who meet certain criteria to apply for a property tax freeze.

Commissioner Mike Herrell said he proposed the resolution since the Commission’s budget committee recently discussed and then rejected an 8 cent property tax increase to offset some of the pending $3.3 million budget deficit.

However, the resolution was met with some criticism, as it would decrease the amount of property tax revenue brought in and possibly create more work for the county trustee’s office, which would be responsible for overseeing the program.

How the program works

Property Assessment Consultant Gabe Looney of CTAS (County Technical Assistance Service) spoke before the Commission and answered questions about the tax freeze program.

He noted that the tax relief and tax freeze programs are two different programs with different qualifying criteria, but it is possible to apply and qualify for both.

Only those who are low-income elderly, totally or permanently disabled, or a disabled veteran are eligible for the tax relief program, which is administered by the state.

Those who are approved for tax relief receive a voucher from the state to assist in paying some or all of their property taxes. Each county also receives a reimbursement from the state from this tax revenue they would have lost.

The tax freeze, on the other hand, is administered at the local level by the county trustee and must be applied for annually.

Qualified applicants must be age 65 or older and have an annual income of $31,600 or less. This income limit is subject to change each year. Qualified applicants will then have their property taxes frozen at the rate they were the year they became qualified.

Applicants can only receive a tax freeze on a maximum of five acres of land, but Looney said this particular aspect is tied to zoning. He said applicants generally only receive a tax freeze on one acre, even if they own more.

However, the program takes one year to go into effect. So, if the commission had approved the tax freeze program and subsequently raised property taxes this year, anyone who might have qualified would still have to pay the increase this year. Qualified applicants would then be unaffected by future increases.

How it would affect the county

Trustee Jim Shanks said there are currently just under 1,500 county residents who qualify for tax relief and around 950-1,000 would qualify for tax freeze.

“In our particular county, pretty much if you qualify for tax relief, you will qualify for a tax freeze if they apply,” he said.

“There are people in this county who are barely making it,” Herrell said. “When I get 65, I will probably be able to afford this with no big deal. But, there are people right now struggling, and we’re going to sit here–more than likely–and raise taxes in this budget. We’re not giving the ones who really need it any relief.”

“We are, because we have the tax relief program,” Commissioner Nancy Barker replied. “Who will pay those taxes (that tax freeze applicants would have paid)? Everybody else?”

She also pointed out that Herrell was only speculating that property taxes will increase, as the budget committee motion to recommend an 8 cent property tax increase to the full commission failed by a vote of 3-3 on June 22.

“It’s not like this is taking a big number out of the county,” Herrell said. “There are only a few certain people this would affect.”

Increase work for trustee’s office

Looney noted that he previously worked with the Blount County Assessor’s office when they instituted the tax freeze program, and it did increase the workload of both the trustee and assessor’s offices.

Shanks said he also spoke with Blount Co. representatives who said Shanks’ office would likely need additional funding from the county to make up for this increased workload (depending on how many people apply for the tax freeze).

He noted that the tax freeze program requires much more paperwork than tax relief, so his office would likely need an additional temporary worker.

“If it’s going to cost us money to figure out how to save taxpayer money, I would like to ask the sponsor to table the resolution,” Commissioner Jason Roach said. “I think it’s a worthy program, but I’d like to have some more questions answered.”

Herrell did not move to table the resolution, so it came up for a vote and failed with eight commissioners voting ‘yes,’ nine voting ‘no,’ and four absent.