Report: 40% of workers to look for a new job before year's end

Staff turnover will continue to trouble employers this year, according to the human resources firm Robert Half.

The company's biannual Job Optimism Survey of more than 2,400 U.S. workers in the U.S. shows 41% are currently looking for or plan to look for a new job in the second half of 2022. And 88% feel confident in their current skill sets and marketability.

Photo: Getty Images

Most likely to pursue new opportunities:

Workers age 25-40 (53%)

Technology professionals (52%)

Working parents (50%)

Employees who have been with their company for 5-9 years (49%)



The main reasons professionals are looking for a new job:

A salary boost (65%)

Greater opportunities for advancement (39%)

A career change after experiencing burnout (34%)



More than half considering a change say they will look for hybrid or fully remote positions. And 54% are open to searching outside their city.

Another survey by the investment firm TIAA found more than 30% of employees who are considering a job switch are being driven by benefits programs. And a majority of them say retirement benefits are highly important in deciding whether to change jobs. Many employers feel their benefits are valuable in attracting and retaining employees, and most think their workers are satisfied with them. However, 78% of employees would like employers to provide better guidance on how much to save each year for retirement.

Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, while the vast majority of restaurant owners and operators report sales at their locations have bounced back from COVID woes, 51% of restaurants say they don't have enough staff to handle demand. In fact, the restaurant technologies firm Popmenu says 33% are not operating at full capacity because they can't find enough workers to cover on-premise dining.

The restaurant labor shortage is the result of workers facing lower tips and increased levels of abuse from customers and managers. The prospects of higher pay, better working conditions, and more consistent schedules elsewhere have led restaurant workers to leave in droves for jobs in other sectors. The National Restaurant Association says some restaurants have been forced to close dining rooms and cut operating hours to deal with the worker shortage. For some, the labor crunch has led to them to shut down for good.