Alabama State

Alabama’s prison plan has more trouble

By Josh Moon
alreporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama’s plan to build new prisons hit several snags this week: a lawsuit, protests and weaker-than-expected interest from buyers on the bond market. In reality, the first two likely had some hand in the third. But it’s the third that’s most troubling to the deal. According...

www.alreporter.com

Comments / 15

Lori Carson
4d ago

The covid relief fund is for the people of Alabama. Many lives were lost. The Government did not approve the funds to be spent on prisons. Kay Ivey is robbing the people who have and still are suffering from what Covid has done.This is just disgusting that she even had the project started and already spent some of the covid funds, even before the Government approved it. The prisons have been bad for a long time and nothing had been done until it became a legal issue. This should have been addressed long ago!Kay Ivey,, why don't you do what is right and help the people of Alabama?

Reply(6)
21
