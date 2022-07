Fireworks are prohibited in most of the NASWC area. It is illegal to use fireworks inside the City of Austin and within 5,000 feet of the city limits (the ETJ) – subject to a fine of more than $500. This restriction and the Williamson County restrictions do apply to our NASWC area. Visit Wilco Fireworks Safety for more information, and to view the interactive GIS map for fireworks restrictions.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO