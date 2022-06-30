ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pink Floyd to finally release new mix of Animals in September

By Jerry Ewing
Louder
Louder
 4 days ago

Pink Floyd have announced they will finally release the much-discussed 2018 remix of their 1977 album Animals through Warner Music [Sony Music outside Europe] on September 16, with the Deluxe version available from October 7. This will be the first time the album will have been available on 5.1 Surround Sound.

Animals 2018 Remix will be released on CD, LP (with gatefold artwork), Blu-ray, SACD and Deluxe Gatefold formats. The Deluxe Gatefold version includes vinyl, CD, audio Blu-ray, audio DVD and a 32-page book. The Blu-ray and DVD audio include the 2018 remix in Stereo, 5.1 Surround (both by James Guthrie) and the original 1977 Stereo mix. The 32-page booklet features rarely seen behind the scenes photographs of the album sleeve shoot along with live images and memorabilia. The album's iconic artwork has been reimagined for the new release, which you can see in full below.

With the original 1977 album cover being such an iconic piece of stand-alone art, I had the chance to update it, which was a rather daunting task," says Storm Thorgerson's Hipgnosis partner Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell who has has re-designed the album cover for the modern era. "Hipgnosis took the opportunity to re photograph the image to reflect a changing world, and by using modern digital colouring techniques I kept Pink Floyd’s rather bleak message of moral decay using the Orwellian themes of animals, the pig ‘Algie’, faithful to the message of the album.”

Originally released in January 1977, Animals was recorded at the band's Britannia Row Studios in London throughout 1976 and early 1977, and was produced by the band themselves. The album peaked at number 2 in the UK and number 3 in the US.

Pre-order Animals 2018 Remix .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16iarL_0gQm5SK100

(Image credit: Warner Music)

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

KISS Caught Lip-Syncing At Recent Show In Belgium

The members of the rock band KISS were exposed at the band’s End of the Road World Tour show held in Antwerp, Belgium, for lip-syncing after an incident occurred onstage. The unfortunate incident occurred when Eric Singer, an American hard rock musician and the drummer for KISS since 1991, messed up his part in their 1976 classic “Detroit Rock City,” which led to disarray and a malfunctioning of the backtracks. This led to the exposure of the pre-recorded backup tracks of guitarist Paul Stanley.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Dvd#Blu Ray#Deluxe Gatefold
Q 105.7

Alice Cooper Names Three Bands Every Young Musician Should Hear

Alice Cooper named the three bands he believes every young musician should listen to so they can take their raw talent and turn it into powerful art. He’s a judge on the No Cover show, where musicians are evaluated on their original songs, rather than being able to sing material written by others.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

This ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Was a Decorated WWII Bombardier Before the Classic Series

Before taking on a role as Professor Roy Hinkley on the classic TV series “Gilligan’s Island,” Russell Johnson was a decorated World War II Bombardier. Snopes confirmed that the “Gilligan’s Island” star, who passed away in January 2014 at the age of 89, served as a bombardier in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He had notably flown 44 combat missions in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Sexy Swimsuit As She Films New Movie: Photos

If Julia Roberts is waiting there on the beach, it’s a no-brainer decision to “leave the world behind.” Julia, 54, hit the beach to film a scene in her new Netflix thriller, and she dressed for the sunny weather. The Pretty Woman star rocked an olive green one-piece swimsuit with a low cut, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt (as a cover-up), and a pair of cutoff shorts. The “Daisy Duke” denim shorts allowed Julia to show off her incredibly toned legs while filming a scene with Ethan Hawke and Charlie Evans. Julia wore her lusciously long hair loose and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

John Lennon Allegedly Had Affair with Teenage Assistant Set Up by Yoko Ono

John Lennon allegedly had an affair with an assistant who was 10 years his junior and it was all Yoko Ono's idea ... according to a new documentary. According to "The Lost Weekend: A Love Story," a doc that just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival ... John had an affair in the 1970s with his assistant, May Pang.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Mick Jagger’s Son Expresses Concern After Rolling Stones Rocker Cancels Concert

Earlier this year, The Rolling Stones announced their summer tour, SIXTY, in which they would celebrate their sixtieth anniversary with 14 shows in 10 countries across Europe. Sadly, however, just two weeks after the tour began, the Stones were forced to postpone at least one performance. When the band arrived in Amsterdam for their fourth show, their leading man, Mick Jagger, noticed a few worrying symptoms.
MUSIC
BBC

Olivia Harrison: ‘George thought it was Ringo’

Olivia Harrison describes the moment she and her husband George learnt of John Lennon’s death, and how he initially thought that it was Ringo who had been killed. It features in Olivia’s new book of poetry called "Came the Lightening" which celebrates her husband’s life and legacy more than twenty years after his death.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Paris Jackson Sings With Her Rock Band in Grunge-Chic Distressed Matacomplex Dress on ‘Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson is performing her new song in style. The singer appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday to promote her Nirvana-inspired, new single “Lighthouse.” For the performance, she wore a nude dress with mesh sleeves by Matacomplex. She paired the look with black patent combat boots by Dr. Martens and nude fishnet tights.More from WWDDixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at NightingaleEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season 4 PremierePhotos of Teyana Taylor's Fashion Brand JuJuBeez Speaking with Rolling Stone about her new single, she said...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Janet Jackson Responds To 88-Year-Old Dancing To “All For You”

As long as there have been tunes to hum, music has held an unparalleled power over listeners. One 88-year-old proved the timeless power of music when she showed off her moves dancing to “All For You” by Janet Jackson. Her dance even caught the attention of the singer herself! Riverview, Florida resident Marybelle Alston won appreciation from social media this May thanks to a video of her dancing to the 2001 hit.
RIVERVIEW, FL
Louder

Louder

3K+
Followers
712
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy