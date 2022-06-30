ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KENZO FW22 Collection by NIGO Arrives on HBX

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the reveal of its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week, we now have a closer look at select pieces from KENZO’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection by NIGO that have just arrived on HBX. Unveiled earlier this year, NIGO’s debut collection...

hypebeast.com

Footwear News

Megan Thee Stallion Commands Attention in Bedazzled Bodysuit & Boots at Parklife Festival 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. As the ultimate hot girl, Megan Thee Stallion didn’t hold back as she performed yesterday in Manchester, UK, at the Parklife Festival. For the occasion, she donned a bodysuit covered in gems, with a bustier that incorporated cutouts across the straps. There was a mesh fabric weaving between each cutout, giving the illusion of skin. Across the waist of the bodysuit were geometric patterns with multiple stripes and diamond shapes across the lower...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

“Black” Patent Leather Meets “Pink” Accents On This Nike Air Force 1 Low

Over the last several years, customized Nike Air Force 1 Low pairs have become businesses for countless individuals across the globe. Throughout the 2000s, perhaps as a response to A BATHING APE’s multi-colored BAPE STAs, the Swoosh offered its iconic 1982 silhouette in hundreds of experimental styles. In the midst of its 40th anniversary, Bruce Kilgore’s legendary creation continues to experiment with color-blocking, materials and themes, with the latest proposition seemingly nodding to the mid-aughts. Shimmering black patent leather takes over everything from the mid-foot to tip-of-the-toe, while a light pink hue animates smooth panels from mid-foot to spine. White contrast enters the mix via the profile swooshes and oft-imitated sole unit, though nylon tongues and non-standard branding on the spine give the Air Force 1 a refreshing look.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
whowhatwear

7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Emma Roberts Elevates Short Shorts With Christian Louboutin Pumps at Montblanc’s Paris Fashion Week Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Emma Roberts made a stylish appearance during Paris Fashion Week Men’s spring 2023 shows at a Montblanc party last night. Stepping out, the actress showed off a chic outfit consisting of a black collared button-front top featuring an embroidered design throughout and matching short shorts. The 31-year-old then draped a long black and white checkered coat on top and grounded the getup with a pair of timeless black Christian Louboutin pumps. She opted for...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Megan Fox Poses in Disco Bralette, Dramatic Dresses & Sleek Heels for New Boohoo ‘Megan 2.0’ Collection Release

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Megan Fox is growing her presence in the fashion world this season, thanks to her partnership with Boohoo. The actress and the UK-based fast fashion retailer have joined forces on a second sleek collection, which launches today. The collection encompasses a wide range of over 40 pieces, from chainmail sequin tops to cutout dresses and wide-leg denim, that aim to share Fox’s empowering views on fashion. It’s also size-inclusive, with pieces available in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

19 Sneakers Releasing This Week

This week’s sneaker release calendar is packed with collaborations, rereleases and collectible silhouettes. The YEEZY 350 drops in “Bone” and “Onyx” followed by UNION LOS ANGELES‘ Nike Cortez. Fans of forward-thinking footwear, be sure to check out the Nike ISPA Link in “Black” and “Barley” colorways as well as the Free Crater Trail Moc Mule.
APPAREL
WWD

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Amp Up Couples’ Styling in Tank Top Pieces at Prada’s Menswear Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023 Show

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade elevated couples’ summer styling while attending the Prada spring 2023 menswear show in Milan on Sunday. The pair held court in the front row in thoughtfully coordinated outfits, both centering their look around the same classic silhouette: a tank top. For the event, Union, styled by Thomas Christos Kikis, wore a sleek and simple beige Prada tank dress that featured a fringed skirt from the mid-thigh to the floor. The skirt danced around the actress’ ankles, accentuating her black Prada stiletto sandals. The 49-year-old accessorized with gold Tiffany &...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Releasing This Week: Jacquemus x Nike, AJ1 “Stage Haze,” And More

Midway into Summer and the releases are rapidly beginning to pick up, as brands the likes of Nike and Reebok are continuing to expand their collaborative and GR catalog. And if release dates hold, we’re in for yet another busy week, one full of Jordan Retros as well as a appearances by Jacquemus, Union LA, KANGHYUK, and more.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Spins Chic Blazer With Patchwork Jeans & Sneakers With Karl-Anthony Towns at Acne Studios Paris Store Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Acne Studios is expanding its footprint. To celebrate its new location in Paris on Wednesday, the brand held an in-store cocktail with a packed crowd that included Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro, Snoh Aalegra, Russell Westbrook, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods. Woods accompanied her fiance Towns to the gathering in an off-white suit jacket and patched denim pants. Towns wore a casual yellow polo with denim jeans. This was the first of many events on the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Bella Hadid Adds Another Vintage Roberto Cavalli Dress To Her Collection

Bella Hadid is the ultimate poster girl for vintage, with her vast collection ranging from rare Jean Paul Gaultier to ’80s Chanel. So it’s no surprise that the model opted for yet another archival piece while attending an event for non-alcoholic drinks company Kin Euphorics over the weekend.
DRINKS
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand’s Ready-To-Wear Collection for Maison Château Rouge Has Arrived

Ever-expanding its array of global merchandise, has finally revealed its famed Jordan Brand x Maison Château Rouge ready-to-wear collection for Spring/Summer 2022. Announced earlier this year, the new collaboration includes footwear and apparel items. Jordan Brand x MCR’s ready-to-wear collection is available now and aims to “unite youth international,”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Boosts Preppy Inspiration in ‘Cotton Candy’ Tennis Dress & Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. With an ever-changing style, it’s nice to see Natalia Bryant showing a more playful side in her latest picture. “Just a girl and her cotton candy,” she captioned on Wednesday, seen posing in a sporty tennis dress and Nike Air Force 1s. View this post on Instagram A post shared by n a t a l i a ✨ (@nataliabryant) The daughter of the late Kobe Bryant wore a purple and white tie-dyed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Vented Reimagines Uniform Archetypes for New SS22 Collection

Fresh from teaming up with Forever Good for an exclusive pop up and art presentation at Paris Fashion Week, West London streetwear imprint Vented has now revealed a playful collection—dubbed THIS IS NOT SPORTSWEAR—which explores the aesthetics of traditional uniform archetypes. Photographed in the illustrious streets of Paris,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Berghaus Launches Acid House-Inspired SS22 Dean Street Collection

Outerwear label Berghaus has returned with its latest Dean Street collection for Spring/Summer 2023, spotlighted in the new Dean Street Discovers campaign. The imagery features young musicians from the U.K. for the “Start Somewhere,” including soul singer Iyamah, three-piece band Cassia and R&B artist SIPHO. The new Dean...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Antwan Horfee and TOPSAFE Release 'Menko Boys Gold Pack'

Featuring the Parisian artist’s fascination with the traditional Japanese card game. Back in December, TOPSAFE released a book featuring Parisian artist Antwan Horfee’s fascination with Japanese Menko cards. For those unfamiliar, Menko is a traditional Japanese game that dates back over 250 years. Translating to “small object with...
LIFESTYLE
WWD

Maxime Simoëns RTW Spring 2023

Maxime Simoëns nodded to his heterogenous résumé with a collection that spliced his experience in couture with elements of the urban wardrobe he explored with men’s label MX Paris in more recent years. “It’s a mix of my trajectory,” summed up the designer, who last year relaunched his namesake label with a genderless collection. “I wanted to design pieces that have elements of originality, but are easy to wear,” he said. “I’m getting more and more pleasure out of designing wearable pieces.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Manolo Blahnik's second collection for Birkenstock has arrived

There has never been more belief in the strength of collaboration in fashion. From major fashion houses teaming up on one-off collections to seemingly aesthetically opposite brands pairing up on capsules, more designers than ever are seeing the benefit of teamwork. And, one of the most successful of these unexpected...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Glashütte Original PanoMaticCalendar Is The Brand's First Annual Calendar

German watch brand Glashütte Original has developed its first-ever annual calendar in the PanoMaticCalendar. Two versions of the watch are presented; one in 18K red gold with a traditionally inclined silvery opaline dial and the other, a limited edition platinum watch with black open dial, revealing elements of the movement beneath.
LIFESTYLE

