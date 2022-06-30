ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Brook Township, NJ

Cement truck crashes into store, driver airlifted to hospital

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ufV46_0gQm577F00

Driver airlifted to hospital after truck crashes into store in NJ 00:24

GREEN BROOK, N.J. -- A driver was airlifted to the hospital on Thursday after a cement truck crashed into a store in Green Brook, New Jersey .

Chopper 2 was over the scene Thursday morning on Washington Avenue.

Police said the truck driver was hospitalized in serious condition after the truck ran into a car then the store.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.

Traffic was backed up on Route 22 while emergency crews were on the scene.

CBS New York

