Cement truck crashes into store, driver airlifted to hospital

GREEN BROOK, N.J. -- A driver was airlifted to the hospital on Thursday after a cement truck crashed into a store in Green Brook, New Jersey .

Chopper 2 was over the scene Thursday morning on Washington Avenue.

Police said the truck driver was hospitalized in serious condition after the truck ran into a car then the store.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.

Traffic was backed up on Route 22 while emergency crews were on the scene.