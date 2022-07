FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As of Friday, July 1, regular folk don’t have to worry about acquiring for a permit to carry a handgun. House Bill 1296 took effect Friday. It repeals the law requiring people to get a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. That means people don’t have to get a license or permit from the state as long as they’re allowed to have a handgun.

