ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

City offices to be closed Monday, trash pickup pushed back a day

By ADAMS NEWS
963xke.com
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne’s offices will...

963xke.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
963xke.com

Milling, paving work could impact traffic on State Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – As part of the City of Fort Wayne’s northeast quadrant resurfacing package, crews will be working along sections of State Boulevard beginning Tuesday, July 5. State Boulevard from Florida Drive to North Anthony Boulevard will be impacted from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Possible drowning in Big Long Lake

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 2-year-old boy was airlifted out of Big Long Lake Saturday evening and brought to a hospital in Fort Wayne, according to the Lagrange County Sheriff’s Department. The condition and identity of the boy is unknown. WANE 15 will update this story as...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
Bluffton News-Banner

Police Notebook: 07-02-2022

Thursday, 8:32 p.m., residence in the 100 block of North Morgan Street. Report of men and women yelling. Officer responded. Whoever was yelling was gone. Friday, 12:24 a.m., 1400 block of West Wiley Avenue. Bluffton police officer pulled over a vehicle and arrested the driver, Juan Herrera, 55, Indianapolis, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond set at $1,500. Herrera reportedly smelled of alcohol, appeared intoxicated, failed field sobriety tests and declined to take a portable Breathalyzer test.
BLUFFTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
WANE-TV

Uh oh: Video shows GFL truck missing pickup on Day 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — GFL’s tenure as Fort Wayne’s trash hauler has not begun without a hiccup. Viewer Cody Sharpe shared a video of a GFL truck missing his home early Friday, the first day of GFL’s contract with the city. In the video, a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
visitkosciuskocounty.org

Stranger Things to Investigate in Kosciusko County, Indiana

Hawkins, Indiana may not be a real place, but Indiana still definitely has more than its fair share of mysterious, bizarre, and paranormally active locations. “In the 17 years I’ve been doing this I have investigated some of the most haunted locations in the United States. That being said, some of the most active locations I have ever seen have been right here in our own community.” Greg Steffe testified.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Man arrested near New Haven after multi-county pursuit; shots fired

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police arrested a male driver following a pursuit that spanned two northeast Indiana counties on Saturday. The New Haven Police Department (NHPD) and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department were at the scene. According to officials with the New Haven Police Department, just after 7 p.m. they assisted with a vehicle pursuit that had come into Allen County from DeKalb County.
NEW HAVEN, IN
WANE-TV

Be Our Guest – Breakfast Clubb

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Be Our Guest is back and this time it features an eatery for those who appreciate the first meal of the day! To get your $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day
Great Lakes Now

DNR monitoring crappie kill at Loon Lake in NE Indiana

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (AP) — State Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists have collected fish and water samples at a northeastern Indiana lake as the result of a fish kill involving thousands of crappies, the agency said June 23. The fish kill began last week at Loon Lake in...
INDIANA STATE
963xke.com

New group of CASA volunteers to be sworn in

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Allen County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and the Honorable Judge Lori K. Morgan will hold a Swearing-In Ceremony on Friday, July 1, 2022 adding 4 new advocates to their volunteer-based program. The newest class of CASA volunteers recently completed a six week/30 hour...
FORT WAYNE, IN
22 WSBT

2 arrested in carjacking attempt in Goshen

Two people are in jail right now, arrested in an attempted carjacking in Goshen. Police were called Thursday to the Walmart parking lot for a car theft in progress. Officers arrested a 40-year-old Warsaw man and a 37-year-old homeless man for attempted robbery, battery, theft, resisting law enforcement, and impersonating a public servant.
GOSHEN, IN
WOWO News

Medical issue suspected in fatal Wabash County crash

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana State Police say that a Marion man died Thursday afternoon as the result of a crash in Wabash County. Officers responded just before 6 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 15, near Wabash County Road 950 South. The preliminary investigation shows that Daniel Kellogg, 68, from Marion, Indiana was driving a 2006 Chevrolet southbound when he rear-ended, multiple times, a 2004 Pontiac driven by a a 53-year-old Marion, Indiana woman.
WABASH COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
fortwaynesnbc.com

No injuries in Huntertown fire after help from off-duty officer

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Huntertown Fire Department says no one was injured following a house fire Wednesday evening thanks to help from several area departments. The department says they were called to a home in the Ravenswood subdivision around 6:15 p.m. Dispatch says they received a...
HUNTERTOWN, IN
WTHR

'He deserved it' | Dog adopted after 893 days at Fort Wayne shelter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A dog was adopted from a Fort Wayne shelter over the weekend after spending nearly 900 days there. Humane Fort Wayne celebrated the adoption of Exegol, a 7-year-old Australian cattle dog mix, over the weekend. Exegol had spent 893 days - nearly 2 1/2 years! - at the facility, waiting on a forever home.
FORT WAYNE, IN
max983.net

Argos Man Arrested Following Accident

An Argos man was arrested Monday, June 27 following an investigation into an accident. According to the Plymouth Police Department, emergency responders were called to a property damage accident in the area of 2225 N. Michigan Street. An investigation reportedly found that 68-year-old John Hill of Argos was intoxicated. Police say Hill was taken for a chemical test and then to the Marshall County Jail.
ARGOS, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Remembering the 2012 derecho ten years later

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Ten years ago today, Fort Wayne was hit hard by a different derecho. That storm left parts of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio without power for at least a week. The storms will likely be remembered for years to come. Both derechos...
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Man in custody following Huffman Street standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say that a man is in custody after a standoff Thursday morning. Officials say it began as a domestic disturbance. A woman called 911 saying that she didn’t want the subject around her and that he was erratic and in possession of knives and scissors.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Man in custody after hours-long standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An “erratic” man was taken into custody after he was holed up in a near-downtown home Thursday. It was around 10:30 a.m. when Fort Wayne Police were called to a home at the corner of Oakland and Huffman streets on a “domestic disturbance.” Police spokesman Jeremy Webb said someone in the area reported a man armed with knives and scissors acting “erratic.”
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy