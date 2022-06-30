ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ms. Marvel: “Seeing Red” Recap

By Tom Foster
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs new as Kamala Khan is to the superhero life, and she’s about as green as anyone can be, she’s not doing too bad, especially since she’s working mostly on instinct and maybe a few ideas of how to throw a punch. The power inside of her is making a bigger...

Why Knights of the Old Republic Should be a Trilogy

This often starts to sound like a constantly skipping record since it’s been mentioned more than once. It does sound as though a TV series or a movie might be headed to the screen when it comes to The Old Republic, but as it’s been at this time, those behind the Star Wars franchise feel as though they’re dragging their feet. That might not be the case, but it certainly feels like it, since at this time there have been plenty of shows and a few movies that have emerged, and the general feeling is that moving forward with the franchise is desired, but it’s not bound to be the easiest thing to do. There are so many different factors to take into account and a desire from some to see the Expanded Universe come into play that trying to sort it all out is like trying to find the end of a ball of yarn that’s been stretched in multiple directions across a cavernous room and twisted over every possible end it can be. In other words, it feels as though Star Wars is a bit tough to decipher as a single story at this time.
MOVIES
Meet The Cast Of “Love And Death”

A new miniseries from the creative mind of David E. Kelley is set to premiere on HBO this year. Titled Love and Death, the show is written by Kelley, who is best known for his work on shows like Doogie Howser, M.D., Picket Fences, Chicago Hope, The Practice, Ally McBeal, Boston Public, Boston Legal, Harry’s Law, Goliath, Big Little Lies, Mr. Mercedes, Big Sky, and Nine Perfect Strangers. The show is directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, who previously worked on the hit drama series Homeland. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to MovieWeb: “The miniseries will be set in the early 1980s and follows the beautiful and serene life of a couple who are local church attendees in Wylie, Texas. However, life turns completely upside down for them when Candy Montgomery murders her friend Betty Gore by striking her with a wood-splitting ax.” The show is set to feature an impressive list of cast members, including one who had just received an Academy Award nomination. If you want to learn more about the who’s-who of this much-anticipated series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Love and Death.
TV SERIES
Why Do Adam Sandler Movies Get So Much Hate?

It’s an amusing question to be fair since a lot of people might hate on Sandler, but at the same time, they’ll at least watch his movies to see if they’re any good or not. But for years now it does feel as though Adam Sandler has taken a lot of heat for a good number of his movies, which makes it easy to question why this is. A good answer that presents itself in many articles offering up an explanation is that he hasn’t been creating the same types of movies that he used to when he was younger, as he’s changed his characters along with his life as he’s grown up and stopped being a man-child, or has stopped doing it as much anyway. Ever since he became a family man, Sandler has been more into family films than anything else, even though he’s done plenty of other movies as well over the years. But there’s no denying that he’s changed up his act quite a bit since the Billy Madison days. Back in the day when he was acting nuts, a lot of people grew used to his act and were sold on Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, and The Waterboy.
MOVIES
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kevin Csolak

What is so cool about an actor like Kevin Csolak is that he does so many things, and he’s made history already in his young life. He’s making a huge name for himself on stage, on the dance floor, and on television – and he has even managed to star in an Oscar-nominated film once. To say he is talented does him a disservice because he is so much more than simply talented. He’s a gift, and we want to share what we know.
CELEBRITIES
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Luis Gerardo Mendez

Luis Gerardo Mendez is arguably one of the most well-known Mexican actors of his generation. He has been in the entertainment industry for the last 20 years and he has become an international star. Luis is the kind of actor who is capable of playing a variety of roles and he doesn’t shy away from challenging projects. Many people will recognize him for his role in the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico. He is also one of the stars of the Paramount + series The Envoys. In addition to those two credits, Luis also has a couple of things in the works that will be released over the next couple of years. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Luis Gerardo Mendez.
CELEBRITIES
An Expert Weighs in on Muay Thai in Movies

There is a reason why some folks look at Muay Thai as one of the more dangerous forms of fighting, and the Muay Thai champion in this video confirms it while pointing out the inaccuracies in various movies. She does go light on the movies to be fair, but she does manage to pull out the stops when needed as she describes how various kicks and punches are meant to be executed, and how they’re not supposed to be blocked. For instance, in the Fast and Furious movie, she watched, seeing someone blocking a kick with their hand wouldn’t turn out all that well. But her estimation of the movies is interesting since it brings to mind the realism of this fighting style, and even the culture of Muay Thai, which is something that a lot of people might not have known. The headband they wear, the mongkhon, is something that a lot of people have seen but might have known next to nothing about. The heavy-hitting sport is the type that isn’t meant for those that are faint of heart and don’t like to be hit.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Inquisitors are Basically Fallen Jedi

For those that haven’t already guessed this, the majority of the Inquisitors were at one time connected to the Jedi Order in one way or another. This might not be news to superfans and diehards that have been around and seen every show, and read every book and comic, but to some folks, it might not be common knowledge. It’s not hard to figure out though since the Force-sensitive beings had to come from somewhere, and while it’s true that Sith and dark side Force-users have been found in the Star Wars galaxy now and then, the Inquisitors were selected due to their power and their skills, much as anyone is picked up in the same manner. But to think that a group of Force-users was brought together to hunt down other Force-users, namely Jedi, is disturbing on many because it means that the techniques and methods used in turning these individuals to the dark side had to be some of the worst since a good number of the Inquisitors were padawans at one time. One has to imagine that the torture that some of them underwent must have been rather extensive, not to mention damaging in a nearly irreversible way.
The Boys: “Here Comes a Candle to Light You…” Recap

There’s no doubt that everyone saw something amazing on the latest episode of The Boys, Homelander is rattled. It would appear that his encounter with Soldier Boy in the previous episode shook him a little more than the supe is willing to admit. The hallucination he suffers while speaking to a group of people, or rather, during his latest spew of lies about Starlight, suggests that he didn’t forget that he was nearly taken out by his fellow supe. But it’s even better when Soldier Boy finds out something about Homelander that fans of the comics might have known, but the rest of us had to learn. Should I let that spoiler go? Or maybe it would be better if fans watched and learned for themselves. In any case, it’s not too hard to sit through this episode since it moves along at a pace that’s easy to follow and is still insane as Soldier Boy is still seeking to take out his former team for setting him up, which means that he’s going after Mindstorm since already took out the TNT Twins, were utterly useless at the end.
TV SERIES
Would Gary Oldman be Better as a Batman Villain?

Let’s be honest, Gary Oldman can play a protagonist or antagonist equally since he’s that great of an actor. But there’s something about his villainous side that attracts people in such a great way that it feels as though this is the way he should lean. It’s a bit too late to see him as a villain in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy since he’s already been immortalized as Jim Gordon. But perhaps Matt Reeves could bring him back and convince Gary that he might be every bit as iconic as a villain. There are a few roles that Gary could end up playing when it comes to being a Batman villain, but it’s whether or not he would agree to take part in the legend of this character again that would make it happen, or make it an impossibility. After all, being a part of the overall Batman legend, which is a giant ball of wax no matter how much people want to say otherwise, is a temporary thing for some folks and a turning point for others. For Gary, it feels like it was another role to take on since he’d been well-established for many years at that point.
MOVIES
Meet The Cast Of “Wool”

Apple TV+ is adding another one to their already strong lineup of sci-fi TV shows. Titled Wool, the show is an American science fiction streaming television series created and written by Graham Yost, who had previously worked on Speed, Broken Arrow, Hard Rain, and Justified. The show will be directed by Morten Tyldium, who had helmed iconic projects like Headhunters and The Imitation Game. Wool is based on the first book in the Silo series by Hugh Howey. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to Deadline: “Wool is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.” The show promises an impressive list of cast members, some of whom had appeared in major blockbusters before. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Wool.
TV SERIES
Meet The Cast Of “Three Pines”

A British-Canadian mystery streaming service is set to appear on Amazon Prime Video this year. Titled Three Pines, the show is based on Still Life by Louise Penny. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to Looper: “Three Pines” is an adaptation of the mystery book series written by Louise Penny, so the premise is fairly straightforward: There will be multiple murders on the Amazon Original series, and Inspector Gamache (Molina) will attempt to solve them. The logline, according to the Amazon release, reads: “Gamache of the Sûreté du Québec is a man who sees things that others do not: the light between the cracks, the mythic in the mundane, and the evil in the seemingly ordinary. As he investigates a spate of murders in Three Pines, a seemingly idyllic village, he discovers long-buried secrets and faces a few of his own ghosts.” Three Pines promises an intriguing cast, featuring some of the most bankable stars in Hollywood. If you want to learn more about the cast members of the series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Three Pines.
TV SERIES
Movie Review: Foxcatcher

Out of the many movies that come to life thanks to the real-life events that inspired them, Foxcatcher is one of those that’s bound to make a person uncomfortable since the roles of the protagonists and antagonists are set, but they’re not quite as simple as they appear most times. Based on the real-life account of John. E. du Pont and the Schultz brothers, Mark and Dave, this story details how du Pont brought the brothers to his estate to train them in wrestling after he took an interest in the sport of amateur wrestling. Steve Carell plays a very convincing role as du Pont, while Channing Tatum and Mark Ruffalo took on the roles of the brothers. After watching one documentary or another, or reading up on the true story, it’s not too hard to determine that the movie does manage to deviate more than a little bit while taking on the feel and overall weirdness of this tale. The account of Team Foxcatcher is true enough since it did happen, and John du Pont was a real person, and many things in the movie did happen, but perhaps not quite the same as they’re seen to happen in real life.
MOVIES
Meet The Cast Of “Tulsa King”

Everyone’s excited for the arrival of Tulsa King, a crime drama that’s set to premiere on the streaming service Paramount+. The show is created by actor and writer Taylor Sheridan, who appeared in Sons of Anarchy and Veronica Mars and wrote the screenplay for Sicario. The show will be run by Terence Winter, best known as the executive producer of the hit TV series Boardwalk Empire. Here’s an official description of the show’s plot, via the Paramount+ website: “Tulsa King follows mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), who is released from prison and sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma by his boss, where he’ll have to try and build up a new crew to establish a new and powerful criminal empire.” The show promises an impressive list of cast members, one of whom is an action icon who’s gracing the humble screens of TV. If you want to learn more about the cast members of the show, read ahead. Here are the actors set to appear in the upcoming Paramount+ crime drama TV series Tulsa King.
TV SERIES
Barbarian Looks Terrifying, and We Love It

For some reason, there’s always this insane need to turn suburbia into a massive danger zone that filmmakers keep coming back to…and it’s great. Barbarian looks like a regular movie to start with, perhaps a story about how two people were booked for the same cabin and somehow decided to share their time rather than fight about it. But the trailer eventually turns into a nightmarish scene that shows the female protagonist descending a long, dark flight of stairs as the voice of the man she’d just met drifts up, screaming for help. Upon reaching the bottom it becomes evident that this place is some kind of torture chamber/prison where there might be a few less than savory experiments going on. From the trailer, this movie already looks like it might get intense, but from experience, it also feels that it could be something that looks great and turns out to be kind of ‘meh’. That’s a horrible way to look at things, but the truth is that it’s hard to trust horror movies sometimes since they tend to show us a great trailer and then fall down somewhere near the middle of the movie.
MOVIES
Ridiculous Matchups: Tony Jaa vs. Jackie Chan

A lot of us have probably done this, sitting around in a group or just with a friend or two wondering who could beat up who, which action stars would wipe the floor with each other, and so on. It’s pretty normal, we want to know who would win in a straight-up fight and who’s the toughest of them all. Some folks would laugh since those that have been featured as tough guys in the movies are often big teddy bears when they’re away from the screen. But things have changed over the years, and now a lot of those that take on action roles are trained in the styles they’re utilizing, or have at least had several years of training in one discipline or another. Tony Jaa and Jackie Chan are two of the biggest names in Hollywood when it comes to martial arts, as both men have their distinctive styles and have been lighting up the screen in a big way over the last several years. While Chan has a great deal more experience than Jaa has in terms of being on screen, many think Jaa is far tougher than Chan was in his prime.
COMBAT SPORTS

