June 30 Upcoming Events Calendar

Cottage Grove

Thursday, June 30: Farmers Market

Drumlin Reserve will host a bi-weekly outdoor farmers market at 139 E. Reynolds Street. The market will run every other Thursday from June 2 to Oct. 6, from 3:30-6 p.m.

Thursday, July 7: Music in the Grove

The Music in the Grove concert series, hosted by the Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation Department, continues on Thursday, July 7 at Bakken Park, 4064 Vilas Road from 6-7:30 p.m. The Waunakee Big Band will perform.

Monona

Thursday, June 30: Biergarten at the Beach

There will be beer, live music and community at Schluter Park on Thursday, June 30 from 5-8:30 p.m. at the Biergartens at the Beach, hosted by the Monona Parks and Recreation department. The Gravity Band will perform at 4511 Winnequah Road.

Thursday, June 30: Back Porch Concert

The Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society will hold its annual Back Porch Concerts this summer, the longest-running concert series in the Madison area. The concerts will be June 30 (Waunakee Big Band), July 7 (Big Squeezy Accordian Band), July 14 (Curley and the Key), July 21 (Second Swing Around), July 28 (Sparetime Bluegrass) and Aug. 4 (Moldy Jam). Concerts start at 7 p.m. at 4718 Monona Drive.

June 10-July 15: Friday Fun Days

The Monona Community Pool is holding Friday Fun Days on June 10, June 17, July 1, July 8 and July 15 this summer, from 12:30-3 p.m. Staff will plan water games, activities for children of all ages, and allow participants to bring their own floaties.

July 2-4: Monona Community Festival

The annual Monona Community Festival will be held July 2, 3 and 4 at Winnequah Park, 1055 Nichols Road in Monona. Activities at the festival include fireworks, live music, food and beverages at food carts and a VFW food tent, carnival rides, strongman competitions, an art fair, a keg toss competition, the annual wife carry championship, a kid’s bike parade, water fights and fire truck displays.

Thursday, July 7: Back Porch Concert

Thursday, July 7: Sounds of Summer

The Sounds of Summer Concert Series will continue on Thursday, July 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Grand Crossing Park, 6320 Inland Way. Concessions by Below Deck Concession Stand and Buck & Honey’s. The Evan and Tom Leahy Band will perform.

Saturday, July 9: MMOCA Art Cart

The MMOCA Art Cart, a mobile art program run by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, will visit the Monona area on July 9 at Schluter Beach, 4511 Winnequah Road., from 2-4 p.m. Children three and above are welcome with an adult to do art at the site. No registration required.

McFarland

Thursday, June 30: Farmers Market

The weekly McFarland Farmers Market will be held on Thursday nights at the Pick N Save parking lot, 5709 U.S. Highway 51, from 2-6 p.m.

Thursday, July 7: Historic McFarland Walking Tour

Local historian Ron Larson will lead historical walking tours about two topics around the village throughout the summer. The tours will be Thursday July 7, Thursday July 28, Tuesday Aug. 9 and Thursday Aug. 25. Tours kick off at 6:30 p.m. from in front of the E.D. Locke Public Library, 5920 Milwaukee Street. Larson will offer two types of tours – one sharing McFarland’s 170-year railroad history, and one sharing the history of important figures in McFarland by examining their history in local cemeteries.

Thursday, July 7: Farmers Market

Thursday, July 7: Juggling show

The E.D. Locke Public Library will hold a performance on July 7 at 2 p.m. at Lewis Park on Highland Way. Juggler Milwaukee Steve will perform juggling, music and comedy.

Friday, July 8: Fridays on the Farm

Vitruvian Farms, 2727 U.S. Highway 51, is holding guided tours of the farm on Fridays this summer on Friday, July 8 at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 9: Bands by the Boardwalk

The McFarland Chamber of Commerce is hosting a new summer concert series every Saturday from June 11 to Sept. 17, with live music, food and drinks. The next concert will be July 9 from 12-6 p.m. at McDaniel Park, 4806 McDaniel Lane. Music at 12:30 p.m. from greenTone a cappella and 3 p.m. Ryan Casey.