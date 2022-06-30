ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills limiting LGBTQ instruction, trans athletes pass PA Senate

By Brooke Schultz
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s GOP-controlled Senate approved legislation Wednesday that Republicans say will restrict sexually explicit content and classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools, mirroring partisan fights playing out in statehouses around the country.

The bills passed nearly along party lines, and Democrats warned that Gov. Tom Wolf will veto them. They still require approval from the state House of Representatives.

One bill, which passed 29-21, would prohibit classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade students.

A second bill, which passed 30-20, would require educators to identify sexually explicit content in the curriculum, classroom materials and books. Educators would have to notify parents if a child’s coursework or a book they’d like to check out from a library contains explicit content, and parents could opt their children out of viewing the material.

Wolf’s office said he would veto “any legislation that discriminates against LGBTQIA+ Pennsylvanians.”

A third bill that would prohibit transgender girls and women from playing in youth and collegiate sports in a way that matches their gender was headed for a veto by the Democratic governor after passing the Senate on Wednesday.

Bills like the one on classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation have cropped up in numerous states in recent months.

Florida drew national attention with a new law that prohibits educators from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that isn’t age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.

In May, North Carolina Senate Republicans rolled out a comparable proposal , couching it similarly as Pennsylvania Republicans: as legislation that gives parents control over what their children are being taught.

The Republican sponsors of the bill in Pennsylvania say it aligns with the state’s “timeline for when the existing academic standards on general sex education begins in sixth grade.”

Democrats slammed the bills during contentious floor debate as further harming an already marginalized population of LGBTQ students in schools.

“This is not Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill,” Sen. Lindsey Williams, D-Allegheny, said during debate. “It is worse.”

Under the legislation, schools must notify parents about any changes to a student’s services and monitoring, unless it can be “reasonably demonstrated” that notifying parents would “result in abuse or abandonment of a minor.”

With parent or guardian permission, school personnel can provide support to a student who has “initiated communication” with educators about sexual orientation or gender identity.

The bill would also allow parents to sue school districts for violation of the law.

One sponsor, Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster, said the bill empowers parents to initiate conversations of a sensitive nature, rather than teachers.

Another sponsor, Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, said parents should be involved when children are faced with difficult issues.

“Our parents want to be involved, they deserve to be notified and anything else isn’t acceptable,” Martin said.

Wolf’s LGBTQ Affairs Commission has criticized the legislation as a “cruel attempt to politicize LGBTQ people and deny their humanity in order to score cheap political points.”

Opponents attacked the bill on sexually explicit content in curriculum, classroom materials and books as a “book ban,” saying it was an attack on LGBTQ people.

Aument insisted the bill is not a book ban, asserting that explicit material is in schools all over the state.

“The more I speak about this proposal, the more I hear from families who provide additional examples,” Aument said during debate.

Amid criticism that the bill is an attack on LGBTQ people, senators had earlier amended the bill to remove a reference to an obscenity law in Pennsylvania that prohibits the exposure of minors to materials that include “homosexuality.”

Despite that, Democrats attacked the bill as homophobic and transphobic.

“Make no mistake, despite repeated denials, homophobia and transphobia are at the heart of this legislation, and a targeted attack on LGBTQ-centered books and an attempt to erase LGBTQ people will occur if this happens,” Sen. Maria Collett, D-Montgomery, said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Governor Hochul's recently signed 'Alyssa's Law' aims to keep schools safer

ALBANY, NY – The Governor recently signed Alyssa's Law. This requires schools to consider implementing silent alarm systems to notify law enforcement if there's a life-threatening situation. Newschannel 34's Amal Tlaige has more. Gov Hochul says this bill will protect children attending school and will help reduce law enforcement response time if an emergency arises. […]
ALBANY, NY
Proposed Equality Amendment on special session agenda

ALBANY, NY – Lawmakers reconvened for an extraordinary session today. One topic of discussion is a proposed Constitutional Amendment to extend protections for New Yorkers.NewsChannel 34's Amal Tlaige has the details. The Equality Amendment would create full legal protections for every person in New York. The bill language includes equal rights not based on race, […]
ALBANY, NY
Endicott karate instructor facing attempted murder charges

ENDICOTT, NY – An Endicott karate instructor who was convicted of raping a teenage girl 11 years ago is now facing attempted murder charges. David Rexer is accused of conspiring with another person to set fire to an occupied home in the village. The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force made the arrest following […]
U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin wins New York's GOP gubernatorial primary

NEW YORK (PIX11) — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin has won New York's Republican gubernatorial primary, clearing the way for him to represent the party in November's general election. The Associated Press called the race for Zeldin, giving the Long Island congressman the victory over challengers Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani, and Harry Wilson. Zeldin, who represents […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY caretaker charged with identity theft

SOMERS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Hyde Park has been accused of stealing from her care recipient. According to New York State Police, troopers in Somers partnered with the Westchester County District Attorney's Office after receiving a tip from a financial institution. Together they determined that 35-year-old Brandy M. Lee impersonated and stole from […]
SOMERS, NY
NY Primary: early voting party update

ALBANY, NY – Voting for the primaries is still underway here in New York. Polls opened early this morning and will be closing at nine tonight. NewsChannel 34's Amal Tlaige has the latest on early voting turnout and what both Democrats and epublicans are hoping for as the night unfolds. According to Erica Smitka, Deputy […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Albany Lawmakers return to pass more gun legislation

ALBANY, NY – Lawmakers are back in Albany to pass more gun legislation. This is in direct response to the Supreme Court's decision calling New York's century old concealed Carry law unconstitutional because of its proper cause requirement. NewsChannel 34's Jamie DeLine has an update on this extraordinary session. At this point, new gun legislation […]
ALBANY, NY
Breakdown of New York's new gun legislation

ALBANY, NY – This past week, Lawmakers were staying at the Capitol into the early morning hours waiting to see the language of the new gun legislation. The governor then added the equality amendment to their agenda. Newschannel 34's Jamie DeLine gives us a breakdown of the legislation. The senate has passed new gun legislation, […]
ALBANY, NY
Hochul wins NY Democratic primary race for governor

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is one step closer to keeping her job after a win in Tuesday's Democratic primary.  She'll go on to face off against the Republican candidate during the general election in November. With New York one of the bluest states in the country — Democrats have more than twice […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
