ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Drako Unveils the All-Electric 2,000 HP Super SUV, the Dragon

By Bryan Hood
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBtVD_0gQm16NM00

Click here to read the full article.

And then there were two.

Drako Motors is adding a new EV to its burgeoning lineup. Three years after the launch of the all-electric GTE , a limited-edition hypercar that could hit 206 mph, the California-based marque has returned with an all-electric super SUV called the Dragon. Engineered in Silicon Valley and designed in Italy, the sleek bruiser is the marque’s attempt to combine supercar-level power with the utility of a crossover.

The Dragon may be an SUV, but it’s clearly heavily inspired by the company’s experience making the GTE. The EV will be built on the brand’s DriveOS architecture and packs a quad-motor powertrain connected to its in-house battery system, according to a press release. While full specs aren’t available just yet, Drako says drivers will have “2,000 hp on tap,” a genuinely bonkeres figure and 800 hp more than its predecessor (and 86 hp more than the Rimac’s awe-inspiring Nevera electric hypercar). That’s a whole lot of grunt, and because of this, the vehicle will be able to rocket from zero to 60 mph in a blistering 1.9 seconds, run the quarter-mile in 9.0 seconds and hit a top speed of over 200 mph.

It remains to be seen how much torque the powertrain will produce. Drako does seem well aware that drivers will probably want to take the Dragon for a spin through the dirt and mud from time to time. Because of this, it will come equipped with a three-stage suspension that the brand says will allow it to conquer both roads and trails. Drako also claims that the setup will ensure that the vehicle feels “less like a car and more like a spaceship.” We’re not sure exactly what that means, but we’d love to find out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JXbH6_0gQm16NM00

The Dragon will feature a striking look dreamt up by the company’s chief designer Lowie Vermeersch, whose resume also includes the Ferrari 458 Italia and FF. The SUV may not be ready for its closeup just yet, though. The images accompanying the announcement are all shrouded in shadow, though they’re certainly enticing. The body will be sculpted almost entirely out of carbon fiber and features prominent curves and a set of gullwing doors. No images of the interior were available as of writing, but Drako promises it will have room for five and “ample” luggage space. Naturally, the seats will be covered in leather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43RN6I_0gQm16NM00

So how much will the Dragon cost? The GTE may have started at $1.25 million, but the brand says its newest creation will be competitively priced with the rest of the super SUV segment. If so, that likely means taking on vehicles like the Aston Martin DBX , Bentley Bentayga and, of course, the Lamborghini Urus , which command between $160,000 and $230,000.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Toyota’s Newest Supercar, the GR GT3, Could Actually Be Coming, Patent Images Show

Click here to read the full article. It would appear that Toyota is just as enamored with its GR GT3 concept as we are. A pair of design patents filed in Europe suggests that the Japanese automaker is serious about building a production version of the racing-oriented prototype it unveiled at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, according to Motor1.com. Maybe even more exciting is that images accompanying the filings hint that the supercar could look remarkably similar to the alluring concept it’s based on. The two patents, or more specifically the Registered Community Design (RCD) applications, were filed to the European Union Intellectual...
CARS
Robb Report

A New Video Reveals the ‘Holy Grail of Shipwrecks’ With Billions in Treasure Scattered on the Seafloor

Click here to read the full article. We now have a better idea of what the “holy grail of shipwrecks” actually looks like. The Colombian Navy has released new footage of the San José, a Spanish galleon that sank just north of the country more than 300 years ago. The footage, which was shot using an underwater vehicle, also revealed the existence of two other historical wrecks in the water nearby. The new discovery was confirmed by Colombian President Iván Duque during a televised address on Monday, according to Reuters. The footage was shot by a remotely operated vehicle that was sent...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Watch: The World’s Deepest Shipwreck Was Just Discovered Nearly 23,000 Feet Under the Sea

Click here to read the full article. Add one more to Victor Vescovo’s growing list of deep-sea discoveries. The founder of Caladan Oceanic, who is an avid underwater explorer, found the world’s deepest shipwreck on Wednesday with help from EYOS Expeditions. The USS Destroyer Escort Samuel B. Roberts (DE-413), or “Sammy B” for short, was launched in 1944 and sank during a battle in the Philippine Sea the same year. It’s been out of sight for nearly 80 years. Until now, that is. Vescovo, alongside sonar specialist Jeremie Morizet of France, successfully located the wreck resting on a slope at a depth...
SCIENCE
torquenews.com

The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles

What is the true cost of owning a Tesla Model 3 after 20,000 miles? One owner shares his experience with any problems he encountered, along with what charging costs were and how he felt about the car overall. The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles. We...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Travel Trailers#Dragon#Vehicles#Hp Super Suv#Ev#Gte#Nevera
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car With the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Benzinga

10 Of The Worst Cars Ever Made

Among the thousands of car models, names like the Ford Mustang and the Porsche 911 stand out as some of the most iconic vehicles ever created. On the other hand, certain cars have been produced that have come off as ridiculous in the long run in terms of design, safety, aesthetics, and feel.
CARS
Top Speed

10 Must-Know Facts About the Dodge Tomahawk

Concept vehicles don’t come much crazier than the Dodge Tomahawk, a four-wheeled ’motorcycle’ powered by an 8.3-liter V-10 engine from a Dodge Viper. The Dodge Tomahawk’s top speed was rated at 420 mph, but no one ever was foolish enough to try it out. Had someone tried it, it could’ve been the fastest motorcycle in the world. Only one was built by Dodge, but nine others were built by Neiman Marcus and sold for $550,000 each!
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Overpriced Used Cars in the US

The microchip shortage is still having a significant impact on the American auto market. Even though the average price of a used car declined for four straight months as of May 2022, the price is still thousands of dollars higher than what it was a year earlier. In May 2022, the average used car price […]
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Does My Car Really Need Premium Gas?

if your car's manufacturer states that its engine requires premium gas, then you can't fill up with lower-octane fuel. But if it's only 'recommended,' you can run it on regular. The post Does My Car Really Need Premium Gas? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Elon Musk says Tesla is ‘worth basically zero’ if it cannot make its cars self-driving

Elon Musk has said that Tesla’s value is significantly dependant on whether it can develop self-driving technology, otherwise the company is “worth basically zero”.Speaking in a recent interview, the billionaire said that he wanted to fix a number of problems with Tesla vehicles – including improving the cars’ built-in web browser, which he said was too slow – but that the “overwhelming focus is on solving full self-driving”.Mr Musk added that the feature was “essential. It’s really the difference between Tesla being worth a lot of money or worth basically zero”.Tesla’s self-driving capabilities have recently been called into question. The...
ECONOMY
Robb Report

Robb Report

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy