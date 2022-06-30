ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Syphilis In St. Louis Is Surging To Record Levels

khn.org
 4 days ago

The sharp rise in case numbers over levels seen in recent years has prompted St. Louis health officials to push for tests during pregnancy to prevent congenital cases. In other news, California has a law stopping high schools from opening earlier than 8:30 a.m., and middle schools no earlier than 8...

khn.org

