ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettis County, MO

Pettis County officers stop suicide attempt by inmate

By Gloria Enloe
kjluradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers at the Pettis County jail prevent the suicide of an inmate. The Pettis County Sheriff’s...

www.kjluradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Columbia police make arrest after downtown water bead gun incident

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested an 18-year-old and detained four juveniles after they allegedly fired pellets from a water bead gun. Police arrested Hunter Johnson, 18, and detained four others for fourth-degree assault in connection to reports of shots fired in the area of East Broadway and Ninth street.
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday and Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a resident of the northwest Missouri community of Clyde, 36-year-old Hayden Everton, was arrested Saturday morning in Nodaway County. Everton was accused of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, following too closely, failure to drive on the right half of the road, failure to signal, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, stopping in the middle of the road, failure to stop at a red light, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, littering, resisting arrest, and sexual assault. Everton was taken to the Nodaway County Jail.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Man Injured In UTV Crash Out Of Benton County

One person is injured in an UTV crash near Bent Tree Harbor Road in Benton County. According to the Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Gerald Messer was driving a John Deere UTV on trails through the woods, when we he went down a hill and it overturned. Messer was ejected from the...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pettis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Pettis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kjluradio.com

Sedalia teen seriously injured in go kart crash in Macon County

A Pettis County teen is seriously injured when she wrecks a go kart in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jasmine Cortes-Wright, 19, of Sedalia, was driving the go kart on private property near Atlanta Saturday night when she attempted to make a turn and overturned causing her to be ejected. The teen was flown to University Hospital for treatment.
SEDALIA, MO
ktvo.com

Driver ejected, injured during northeast Missouri Go Kart crash

NEAR ATLANTA, Mo. — A weekend Go Kart crash in northeast Missouri sent the driver to the hospital by helicopter. It happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday on private property on Laredo Avenue, two miles east of Atlanta, Missouri. State troopers said a Go Kart driven by Jasmine Cortes...
ATLANTA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three people hurt after Morgan County golf cart crash

MORGAN CO., Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were transported to Lake Regional Hospital after crashing their golf cart on Sunday night in Morgan County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Report, the three people were traveling north on Red Arrow Rd. in a golf cart. The report says the driver, 50-year-old Angela K. Gerstner drove The post Three people hurt after Morgan County golf cart crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Suicide#County Jail#The Inmate
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Report For June 30, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday night, Officers responded to the 1300 block of East 5th Street for a report of assault. The victim reported that a neighbor known to him had come over to his home and beat him. The victim sustained injuries, but refused medical treatment at the scene. The suspect fled the area and was not located. A charge of Assault in the 3rd Degree is being requested from the Pettis County Prosecutor.
SEDALIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Liberty Man Arrested On Felony Failure To Appear Warrant

A Liberty man was arrested on an outstanding felony level failure to appear warrant from Jackson County Thursday. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 30-year-old Liberty resident Ryan L. Lamb on a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office felony warrant. Online records list that as a failure to appear warrant on an original charge of Class D felony possession of a controlled substance dating back to March 2019. The failure to appear warrant was issued in February 2020.
LIBERTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Toddler who fell into pool in Pettis County this week dies

A Pettis County toddler has died after falling into a pool earlier this week. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in the 3100 block of Elsie Drive just before noon Tuesday after receiving reports that a two-year-old child who was not breathing. When deputies arrived, they found residents performing CPR on the child. Investigators say it appears the child exited a window of the home, climbed a ladder near a pool and entered the water.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kjluradio.com

Benton County toddler seriously injured when struck by tractor

A Benton County toddler is seriously injured when he’s struck by a tractor. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Christopher Cruciotti, 38, of Lincoln, was driving the tractor in his back yard on Friday afternoon when he struck a three-year-old boy. The child was flown to MU Women and Children’s Hospital for treatment.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Laurie man seriously injured in Miller County motorcycle crash

A lake-area man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his motorcycle in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Timothy Farr, 53, of Laurie, was riding his bike on Highway 42 about five miles west of Iberia on Friday night when the accident occurred. The patrol says Farr’s motorcycle overturned, ejecting him, causing his bike to hit an oncoming pickup truck.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Highway Patrol Accident &Arrest Reports

State Troopers investigated an assident in Ray County and mand an arrest in Caldwell County. A two-vehicle accident in Ray County left a Polo resident with minor injuries. The accident happened at about 9:13 am Wednesday, as a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Tayler J Harrah of Polo was pulling a vehicle on Route D, driven by 44-year-old Jeremy S Gurwell of Polo. The Highway Patrol reported Gurwell was not able to stop and struck the rear of the Harrah vehicle. Both vehicles ran off the road, overturned, and struck the ditch.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

CORRECTION: Missouri State Highway Patrol issues correction to fatal crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has corrected its report of a fatal traffic crash in Ray County on Wednesday afternoon. The patrol reported that 56-year-old Randy Owens of Excelsior Springs was killed when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on Highway 10 after it was hit in the rear by a sports utility vehicle. The driver of the SUV, 46-year-old Michelle Lematty of Richmond, was not hurt.
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person seriously hurt after a crash in Miller County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Camden County man was seriously injured in a crash Friday night. The crash happened in Miller County along Highway 42. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 53-year-old Timothy Farr lost control of his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle causing it to overturn, then hitting the side of a Dodge Ram 2500 driven The post One person seriously hurt after a crash in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (6/29)

Brandon Lee Motley of Sedalia, MO was issued a warrant on 6/24/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Corey Scott Leonard of Clinton, MO was arrested on 6/24/2022 for possession of drug paraphernalia and an arrest warrant in Clinton. Christopher Brandon Roderick of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant...
CLINTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy