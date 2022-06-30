Pettis County officers stop suicide attempt by inmate

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday night, Officers responded to the 1300 block of East 5th Street for a report of assault. The victim reported that a neighbor known to him had come over to his home and beat him. The victim sustained injuries, but refused medical treatment at the scene. The suspect fled the area and was not located. A charge of Assault in the 3rd Degree is being requested from the Pettis County Prosecutor.

