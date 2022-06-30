Minnesota's top pick among patriotic movies is "Apollo 13"

Minnesota's top patriotic movie pick: "Apollo 13" 02:17

MINNEAPOLIS -- People love their Christmas movies, but there are also plenty of patriotic movies to watch. Google Trends breaks down the most popular patriotic movies by state.

Minnesota went for "Apollo 13," the Oscar-winning film starring Tom Hanks and Kevin Bacon.

The film detailed the emergency that befell the three-man crew of the Apollo 13 spacecraft and NASA's efforts to bring the team home to earth. It was among the top-grossing films of 1995.

Wisconsin went with "American Sniper," Clint Eastwood's blockbuster war drama that was also the subject of a lawsuit.by former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, who sued the author Chris Kyle for defamation.

North Dakota opted for Steven Spielberg's "Saving Private Ryan" (also starring Tom Hanks), and South Dakota went for "A Few Good Men."

Iowa's choice is the comparatively lesser-known "Man of the Year," starring Robin Williams.

Other states went for films that feature hometown appeal, such as Texas choosing "The Alamo," Alabama going for "Forrest Gump" (yet again, starring Tom Hanks), and Pennsylvania selecting "Gettysburg."