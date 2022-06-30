MU fraternity member charged in Daniel Santulli case arrested and released on bond

A three-vehicle crash shuts down a busy Jefferson City intersection on Friday afternoon. The JCPD reports the accident happened around 12:30 at Missouri Boulevard and Highway 50. According to police, Henry Emmerich, 61, of Jefferson City, who was driving east on Missouri Boulevard, entered the intersection on a green light when he was struck by an oncoming SUV driving west on Highway 50. Emmerich’s SUV rolled onto the driver’s side from the impact, striking a pickup truck that was traveling beside him on the boulevard. The two vehicles connected and continued to travel through the intersection before coming to a stop.
Comments / 0