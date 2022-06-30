ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

MU fraternity member charged in Daniel Santulli case arrested and released on bond

By Randy Mitchell
kjluradio.com
 4 days ago

A MU fraternity member facing charges for his involvement in the Daniel Santulli hazing case is arrested then released on bond. Phi Gamma Delta member...

www.kjluradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kjluradio.com

Sedalia teen seriously injured in go kart crash in Macon County

A Pettis County teen is seriously injured when she wrecks a go kart in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jasmine Cortes-Wright, 19, of Sedalia, was driving the go kart on private property near Atlanta Saturday night when she attempted to make a turn and overturned causing her to be ejected. The teen was flown to University Hospital for treatment.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Third lawsuit filed following Monday's fatal train derailment in Chariton County

An Iowa woman who was injured during an Amtrak train derailment is the first injured passenger to file a lawsuit. The Associated Press reports Janet Williams of Dubuque, Iowa, filed a federal lawsuit Friday. The complain alleges negligent design of the railroad crossing near the town of Mendon, and says the train was packed with too many riders. Williams’ lawsuit says she sustained significant and life-altering injuries when she was suddenly thrown from her seat, struck by luggage, and crushed by other passengers as her train car flipped onto its side.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ballwin, MO
Boone County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Boone County, MO
City
Delta, MO
Ballwin, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kjluradio.com

Laurie man seriously injured in Miller County motorcycle crash

A lake-area man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his motorcycle in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Timothy Farr, 53, of Laurie, was riding his bike on Highway 42 about five miles west of Iberia on Friday night when the accident occurred. The patrol says Farr’s motorcycle overturned, ejecting him, causing his bike to hit an oncoming pickup truck.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Two suffer minor injuries in three-vehicle crash in Jefferson City

A three-vehicle crash shuts down a busy Jefferson City intersection on Friday afternoon. The JCPD reports the accident happened around 12:30 at Missouri Boulevard and Highway 50. According to police, Henry Emmerich, 61, of Jefferson City, who was driving east on Missouri Boulevard, entered the intersection on a green light when he was struck by an oncoming SUV driving west on Highway 50. Emmerich’s SUV rolled onto the driver’s side from the impact, striking a pickup truck that was traveling beside him on the boulevard. The two vehicles connected and continued to travel through the intersection before coming to a stop.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man dies in motorcycle collision on the city's north side

A Columbia man dies after his motorcycle is struck by a pickup truck on the city’s north side. The Columbia PD reports Mark Lamont, 49, was riding his bike on Paris Road Friday morning near the intersection of Vandiver Drive when he was struck. Lamont, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy