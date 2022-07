All of Missouri is under a Heat Advisory, starting at noon on Monday. Portions of mid-Missouri, including Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties, will remain under the advisory through 11 p.m. Wednesday. The heat index values are expected to be between 100 and 105 on Monday, followed by heat index values between 105 and 110 Tuesday and Wednesday.

